Hot Topic closes Pittsburgh Mills store

By Jeff Himler
Tribune-Review
 4 days ago
The Hot Topic store at the Galleria at Pittsburgh Mills welcomed customers for a final day of shopping before permanently closing on Sunday.

The closure was announced Jan. 14 on the store’s Facebook page. According to the announcement, the store was not conducting “any deep sales or all-must-go sale and will continue to run the normal promotions” on Sunday.

A store staffer indicated about nine people are employed at the apparel shop but couldn’t comment on what is prompting the closure.

Additional questions were referred to the Hot Topic corporate office, which was not open Sunday.

According to its website, the mall in Frazier has about 38 other tenants.

Other area Hot Topic stores are located in Ross Park Mall, The Mall at Robinson, Monroeville Mall and Westmoreland Mall.

