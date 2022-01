CINCINNATI, Ohio - The No. 17/17 Providence College men's basketball team defeated the No. 21/23 Xavier Musketeers, 65-62, on Wednesday, January 26 at the Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. With the win, the Friars improved to 17-2 overall for the first time since the 1976-77 season and 7-1 in BIG EAST play for the first time in program history. The Friars have won 12 of their last 13 games. Graduate studentAl Durham (Lilburn, Ga.) led the Friars in scoring with 22 points. Junior Jared Bynum (Largo, Md.) contributed 16 points in the game, including the game-winning three-point basket.

