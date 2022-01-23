ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

Ernst calls for sanctions on Russia now, more aid to Ukraine’s military

By O. Kay Henderson
Radio Iowa
 4 days ago

Senator Joni Ernst says now is the time for the U.S. to impose sanctions on Russia, to try to prevent an invasion of Ukraine. Ernst is a Republican member of the Senate...

www.radioiowa.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheConversationCanada

Russia has reached the point of no return in its conflict with Ukraine

The international crisis created by Russia over NATO’s eastern expansion has brought Europe to its most critical moment since the dissolution of the state of Yugoslavia in the early 1990s. On the surface, the crisis appears to be artificial in that there is no obvious NATO threat to the Russians. But why have Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov chosen this moment to send an ultimatum to NATO and its most powerful member, the United States? There are several, inter-related reasons. First, the Ukrainian presidency of Volodymyr Zelensky, elected in the spring of 2019, has been a big disappointment to...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Joni Ernst
Person
Dana Bash
WKBN

Blinken: No concessions to Russia on Ukraine

The Kremlin has repeatedly denied it has any such designs, but the U.S. and its NATO allies are worried about Russia deploying an estimated 100,000 troops near Ukraine and launching a series of sweeping military maneuvers.
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Europe#Republican#Cnn#Russian#The Biden Administration#American
The Independent

Biden vows that US troops will not move into Ukraine as tensions with Russia rise

President Joe Biden assured reporters that US troops would not be going into Ukraine even as 8,500 American troops are placed on heightened alert. “There is not going to be any American forces moving to Ukraine,” Mr Biden told reporters at a store in Washington. Mr Biden made the remarks despite the fact that on Monday, the Pentagon announced that Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin placed 8,500 troops on “heightened preparedness”. The president said that the forces were on high alert and are a part of a Nato operation.White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that the announcement was made...
MILITARY
Navy Times

Pentagon reveals info on $200M military aid to Ukraine, including more Javelins

WASHINGTON ― The Pentagon on Tuesday provided more details about the $200 million military aid package for Ukraine approved by President Joe Biden in December. “This package includes additional Javelin and other anti-armor systems, grenade launchers, munitions, and nonlethal equipment essential to Ukraine’s front-line defenders,” said Marine Corps Lt. Col. Anton Semelroth, a Pentagon spokesman. “Those deliveries are ongoing.”
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Russia
Radio Iowa

Senator Grassley calls for action against Russia

As tens of thousands of Russian troops mass on the border with Ukraine, Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley is joining colleagues in calling for action by the Biden Administration to prevent a full-scale invasion. Grassley, a Republican, favors the U.S. aiding Ukraine with supplies but stops short of saying America needs...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: US and UK could personally sanction Putin over invasion as Russia holds military drills

The UK and US could both personally sanction Russian president Vladimir Putin after Joe Biden suggested this could be an option in the case of an invasion. UK foreign secretary Liz Truss told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “We have ruled nothing out in terms of sanctions, and in fact we’ll be legislating to toughen up our sanctions regime and make sure we are fully able to hit both individuals and companies and banks in Russia in the event of an incursion.”It comes as Russia held military drills on Wednesday and deployed more forces and fighter jets to Belarus...
POLITICS
The Independent

Biden's big test: Proving he can rally allies against Putin

President Joe Biden’s effort to rally support, both at home and abroad, ahead of a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine is just the latest big test of his ability to bridge ideological gaps and balance competing interests to build effective coalitions.His record so far as president suggests it’s no sure thing. Biden is trying to pull off the kind of alliance on the international front that has eluded him on his domestic agenda as he faces defeats on voting rights and his signature $2.2 trillion domestic and climate spending bill.Now, he faces a complicated and globally more dangerous task:...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
wincountry.com

Sanctioning Russia now would undercut deterrence -U.S.’s Blinken

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told CNN on Sunday that if sanctions were imposed on Russia now, the West would lose the ability to deter potential Russian aggression against Ukraine. He also said that if a single additional Russian force entered Ukraine in an aggressive...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Lindsey Graham says Trump dominates GOP and hopes he’ll run in 2024: ‘It’s his party, it’s not the centre’s party’

Sen Lindsey Graham has gone full circle in less than a year and is now one of the staunchest supporters of ex-President Donald Trump seeking a second White House term in 2024, he told Fox News Radio on Monday.The South Carolina Republican who famously declared “count me out” in the hours after the Capitol riot, when Mr Trump’s supporters attacked Congress and attempted to stop the 2020 election from being certified, has returned to his position within the inner circle of Trump acolytes and was once again on the golf course with the former president over the weekend.He told...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Supreme Court vacancy: Manchin and Sinema will likely vote for whoever Joe Biden picks

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer’s impending retirement gives PresidentJoe Biden one of the most prized opportunities any president has: a chance to nominate a Supreme Court justice who will likely serve long after he has left the White House.But given that Democrats have only a 50-seat majority with Vice President Kamala Harris as the tiebreaker, many of them are probably already dreading how conservative Democratic Sens Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona would vote.Democrats especially can’t be too optimistic after Mr Manchin effectively killed Mr Biden’s proposed Build Back Better bill, while Ms Sinema opposed...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy