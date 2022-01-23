ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Arrest warrant issued for cruise ship by US judge

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WTAJ
WTAJ
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13x77p_0dtd7SLW00

MIAMI (AP) — A cruise ship that was supposed to dock in Miami sailed to the Bahamas instead after a U.S. judge granted an order to seize the vessel as part of a lawsuit over unpaid fuel.

Cruise trackers show Crystal Symphony currently docked in the Bahamian island of Bimini.

Passengers told news outlets that they’ll be taken by ferry to a South Florida port Sunday. It was unclear how many passengers were aboard, with one news outlet reporting 300 and another, 700. According to the company website, the vessel can carry up to 848 passengers.

The ship was scheduled to land in Miami on Saturday. But a federal judge in Miami issued an arrest warrant for the ship on Thursday, a maritime practice where a U.S. Marshal goes aboard the vessel and takes charge of it once it enters U.S. waters.

Average US gas price rises a penny, to $3.40 per gallon

The lawsuit was filed in a Miami federal court by Peninsula Petroleum Far East against the ship under a maritime procedure that allows actions against vessels for unpaid debts. The complaint says Crystal Symphony was chartered or managed by Crystal Cruises and Star Cruises, which are both sued for breach of contract for owing $4.6 million in fuel.

Crystal Cruises announced earlier this week that it was suspending operations through late April. Besides Crystal Symphony, it has two other ships currently cruising, which end their voyages on Jan. 30 in Aruba and on Feb. 4 in Argentina.

“Suspending operations will provide Crystal’s management team with an opportunity to evaluate the current state of business and examine various options moving forward,” said the company in a statement earlier this week.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Capsized boat found near Florida; 39 people missing

MIAMI (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard searched on Tuesday for 39 people missing for several days after a boat believed to be used for human smuggling capsized off Florida’s coast en route from the Bahamas. A good Samaritan called the Coast Guard early Tuesday after rescuing a man clinging to the boat 45 miles […]
ACCIDENTS
WTAJ

Guilty: Man pleads in case of shooting, killing grandson

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)- A Cambria County man has pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter after being charged for shooting and killing his grandson in April 2021, according to the Cambria County District Attorney’s office. John T. Oblinsky, 68, of Summerhill pled guilty this morning, Wednesday, Jan. 26, as he was charged in last April over […]
WTAJ

Police search for accused Walmart hoverboard bandit

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Richland Township police are trying to identify a man they said stole a hoverboard from Walmart. The theft reportedly happened on Jan. 4 at around 8 p.m. at the Walmart in Johnstown. The pictured man allegedly stole the hoverboard then made his way out of the building and left. If […]
wtmj.com

Cruise ship changes course after US judge orders seizure

MIAMI (AP) — A cruise ship that was supposed to dock in Miami has instead sailed to the Bahamas, after a U.S. judge granted an order to seize the vessel as part of a lawsuit over millions of dollars in unpaid fuel. Cruise trackers show Crystal Symphony currently docked...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
The Independent

Chinese teen sold by his birth parents, rejected by them again and bullied online found dead on a beach

A Chinese teenager sold by his birth parents as a child and later abandoned by them after a recent reunion has allegedly died by suicide.Liu Xuezhou, 17, was found dead on a beach in the southern Chinese island province of Hainan on Monday morning. The teenager had left a note on Weibo, the Chinese social media equivalent of Twitter. Local police in Sanya city launched a search operation after they were alerted by the public, the South China Morning Post reported.His story grabbed nationwide attention when he shared a video on 6 December last year in which he sought help...
HOMELESS
The Independent

EXPLAINER: Why are Florida waters so dangerous for migrants?

The turbulent ocean waters around Florida can be treacherous even on a calm, sunny day. Throw in an overloaded boat, inexperienced mariners, stormy weather and the dark of night, and they can become deadly. The U.S. Coast Guard searched on Wednesday for any possible survivors after a 25-foot (7-meter) boat was found capsized off the coast of Fort Pierce, Florida, well north of its start in Bimini Bahamas A good Samaritan found one man atop the overturned vessel on Tuesday; the man said he and and 39 others had left Bimini three days earlier. Authorities reported that...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cruise Ship#Ships#Crystal Cruises#Ap#Crystal Symphony#A U S Marshal#Star Cruises#The Wtaj Newsletter
WTAJ

Another round of snow is coming later Monday and Monday night

Monday will stay cold with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. A warm front then a cold front combination is going to push another band of snow to the area later Monday into Monday night. Once again, some places could have up to a few inches of snow while other spots will have little or no snow. The best chance for a few inches looks north and west of I-99. Highs on Monday will be in the middle to upper 20s. Temperatures will hold steady or slowly rise Monday night. There can still be some snow showers around early Tuesday then the rest of the day will turn windy and colder. Temperatures on Tuesday will start near 30 but then drop into the 20s during the afternoon. Another push of arctic air will press in for the middle of the week. Temperatures will drop into the single digits Tuesday night and then only rise into the teens to near 20 during the day on Wednesday despite plenty of sunshine. Many of us will drop below zero Wednesday night then Thursday will be cold despite plenty of sunshine. Highs will be in the lower to middle 20s.
ENVIRONMENT
WTAJ

64-year-old charged with DUI after hitting pedestrian in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A driver is facing charges after police said she was driving under the influence when she hit a Brookville man who was walking on the street. The 64-year-old woman is facing DUI and recklessly endangering another person charges along with various summary traffic offenses after the crash on Dec. 10. […]
WTAJ

Another round of snow moves in this evening, cold temperatures through mid-week

As the front approaches, we’ll see snow develop late this afternoon and continue through early overnight. Snow totals will range from 1-3 inches across the majority of Central PA with a few isolated 4 inches. East of Altoona is where we will see a trace to 1 inch. Roads will become slick, and snow covered so drive with caution.
ALTOONA, PA
CBS Miami

US Coast Guard Intercepts 191 Hatians Aboard Overloaded Sail Freighter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The US Coast Guard intercepted 191 Haitians aboard an overloaded sail freighter about 40 miles southwest of Great Inagua, Bahamas. The green and blue sail freighter was detected during a routine patrol Tuesday at approximately 1 a.m. The Coast Guard crew provided life jackets and brought the Haitians aboard their cutters. “The Coast Guard maintains a persistent presence patrolling the waters around Haiti, the Dominican Republic, Cuba, Puerto Rico and the Bahamas, to help prevent loss of life on the high seas,” said Lt. David Steele, Coast Guard liaison officer, U.S. Embassy Haiti. “These grossly overloaded vessels operate without proper safety equipment and are not built for these hazardous voyages.” As is the case, those interdicted at sea can expect to be repatriated.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Argentina
WTAJ

Driver charged in alleged dragging of officer after SUV stop

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say charges have been filed against a sport utility vehicle driver accused of dragging a Philadelphia police officer about five blocks after a traffic stop. Police said officers stopped the vehicle at about 9:15 p.m. Tuesday in west Philadelphia for traffic violations when one officer noticed a bulge on the right […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WTAJ

Multiple crashes close I-80, one fatal

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Multiple crashes happened in three sections of Interstate 80 leaving one person dead Thursday afternoon, officials confirm. Centre County Coroner Scott Sayers confirmed that one of the crashes that closed part of Interstate 80 between exit 158, near Milesburg to exit 173 near Lamar was fatal. A van crashed into […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Search leads to drugs hidden under child’s mattress in Johnstown

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) – A Johnstown man was arrested after a search warrant led detectives to drugs and money hidden under a child’s mattress along with finding multiple stolen guns and clips. According to the complaint, Cambria County detectives executed a search warrant Jan. 25 with Croyle Township police at a residence in Building 13 […]
WTAJ

21-year-old locked up after Altoona resident shot at home

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 21-year-old man is behind bars in connection to a shooting earlier this month in Altoona. Keshaun Randolph, 21, was arraigned Wed. Jan. 26 on charges that include criminal conspiracy, robbery, burglary and aggravated assault and jailed in lieu of $400,000 cash bail. Altoona police say a man was shot after […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Snowmobile driver rushed to UPMC Altoona after crashing into minivan

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 40-year-old man driving a snowmobile was rushed to UPMC Altoona after he crashed into a minivan traveling down the road. The crash happened on Jan. 17 during a snowstorm as both were traveling on Chestnut Ridge Road in Napier Township, Bedford County. What police referred to as a “white-out” […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy