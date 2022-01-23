ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown OL Mac Hollensteiner Transfers to Virginia

By Matt Newton
 4 days ago

More help is on the way for the Virginia offensive line

The pieces are starting to come together for Virginia's efforts to replace its offensive line.

Georgetown offensive lineman Mac Hollensteiner announced his commitment to Virginia as a grad transfer on Sunday via a social media post.

"Proud to announce my commitment to UVA as a grad student and to continue playing football," Hollensteiner said in the post.

Hollensteiner appeared in 12 games over the course of his career at Georgetown, including nine appearances in the 2019 season.

The 6'6", 310-pound offensive lineman from Bethesda, Maryland announced his intention to transfer on November 23rd and the offers began to flood in for the grad transfer. Hollensteiner received offers from Michigan State, Oklahoma State, Vanderbilt, Colorado, UConn, East Carolina, Fresno State, and several other schools.

Virginia was one of the last programs to extend an offer to Hollensteiner on January 13th and he made an official visit to UVA this weekend. Hollensteiner ultimately chose Virginia following his visit and will transfer to UVA with two years of eligibility remaining.

This is a major recruiting victory of Tony Elliott and offensive line coach Garett Tujague, who have their work cut out for them in reconstructing the Virginia offensive line after all six of UVA's key offensive linemen left the program this offseason.

Hollensteiner is the second offensive lineman to commit to Virginia this week, joining class of 2022 offensive tackle Houston Curry , who committed to Virginia on Friday.

You can track all of the commits in the UVA football recruiting class of 2022, including high school seniors as well as transfers, here: Virginia Football 2022 Recruiting Tracker

