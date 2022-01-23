ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

FAITH: Foundations of praying for the lost, part 4: Understanding strongholds

By CHIP WARREN
Sand Mountain Reporter
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast time we looked at three things that are obstacles to the lost being saved: not having heard the gospel, no conviction of sin and lostness, and blinding by Satan. In this installment, we will look at strongholds that hinder the lost from being saved. Read these words in...

www.sandmountainreporter.com

Comments / 0

Related
Duluth News Tribune

Finding Faith: Praying takes practice

Each week during confirmation, our church’s version of teenage faith education, we open with and close with a prayer. I ask students to take turns offering the opening and ending prayers. The goal, of course, is get our students more comfortable with prayer by practice. Because how else do we get better at anything without practice!
RELIGION
donaldsonvillechief.com

By His Grace: Remain in the Faith, all is not lost!

Grace, mercy, and peace from God the Father and Christ Jesus our Lord.”. The Apostle Paul’s second letter to Timothy is one of encouragement in remembrance of his consistent unwavering faith, and the responsibilities that accompany it. Paul, while he himself is in prison for sharing the gospel, encourages Timothy to remain strong while anchored in the Word, and as he perseveres through difficult times head.
RELIGION
Estes Park Trail Gazette

Crossroads: Praying for a bountiful harvest

Another week is in the books at Crossroads and I can wholeheartedly say we are fulfilling our mission in a big way. People are coming in for groceries and interacting with volunteers and staff members who exude the love of God. Loving our neighbors in word and deed is really important to us and we want to always keep this front of mind as we deliver basic human services to every person who shows up at our place.
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
mahoningmatters.com

KEEPING THE FAITH | No matter what you are experiencing, understand that God sees and knows all about it

Often at family gatherings, we recount and reflect upon moments in time now that our children are grown with offspring of their own. Invariably, someone will mention the occasion we were having dinner at a steakhouse. I have an affinity for prime rib heavily laden in pure horseradish. My son, Donnell, who was 7 at the time, was intrigued and asked if he could have some. His mother tried to dissuade him, but he insisted. While they were having the exchange, I simply cut an ample sample doused in the spicy condiment. As he continued to make the plea against my wife’s advisement, I gave him a very generous taste. Immediately his eyes began to water, and he hastily grabbed the nearest beverage and gulped it down. By this time, we were all laughing uncontrollably, watching his response. Still tightly clutching the glass, my son was able to muster up the resolve to say, “Dad, God saw that!”
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
FOX 43

Faith leaders pray for peace in Ukraine

LANCASTER, Pa. — Arguments over Ukrainian sovereignty have been ongoing for decades. “The Russian government has seen the Ukraine as its little brother,” said Stephanie Kasparek, professor of government at F&M College. The Ukrainian government, as an independent country under international law, disagrees. The most recent skirmish with...
LANCASTER, PA
Austin 360

Faith: Dry January ritual part of our reset for the new year

Six years ago during Christmas, our daughter Alex shared her upcoming new-year endeavor : “Dryuary.”. I had never heard the word before but understood it instantly — dry January. Alex, a vegetarian and daily exerciser, proceeded to converse with me and her mother, Denise, about the wisdom of bodily and mental detox after December’s season of excesses. It made an impression.
AUSTIN, TX
The Independent

Father dying of Covid regrets not getting vaccine in heartbreaking texts

Shortly before dying of Covid-19, a father in Los Angeles texted family members to express his regret over not getting vaccinated.Christian Cabrera, 40, tested positive for the coronavirus around Christmas. Not long afterward, he was in an emergency room with pneumonia in both lungs.“I can’t breathe again,” he texted his brother, according to KTLA. “I really regret not getting my vaccine. If I can do it all over again I would do it in a heartbeat to save my life. I’m fighting for my life here and I wish I [had] gotten vaccinated.”On 22 January, Mr Cabrera died. His family...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Faith#Grace Chapel
Sand Mountain Reporter

Holsonback: A penny saved

This is an opinion piece. When I was a little girl, one of my dad’s brothers came to visit most Saturday mornings. His birth name was Oleander Heflin Williams but everyone in the family always called him O.H….or sometimes just “H”. Out of all my dad’s eleven siblings, he was the one who had somehow risen above their poverty-stricken childhood in the cotton fields and made a prosperous life for himself.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

By His Grace: Remain in the Faith, all is not lost!

Grace, mercy, and peace from God the Father and Christ Jesus our Lord.”. The Apostle Paul’s second letter to Timothy is one of encouragement in remembrance of his consistent unwavering faith, and the responsibilities that accompany it. Paul, while he himself is in prison for sharing the gospel, encourages Timothy to remain strong while anchored in the Word, and as he perseveres through difficult times head.
RELIGION
postsouth.com

By His Grace: Remain in the Faith, all is not lost!

Grace, mercy, and peace from God the Father and Christ Jesus our Lord.”. The Apostle Paul’s second letter to Timothy is one of encouragement in remembrance of his consistent unwavering faith, and the responsibilities that accompany it. Paul, while he himself is in prison for sharing the gospel, encourages Timothy to remain strong while anchored in the Word, and as he perseveres through difficult times head.
RELIGION
Jamestown Sun

Finding Faith: Praying takes practice

Each week during confirmation, our church’s version of teenage faith education, we open with and close with a prayer. I ask students to take turns offering the opening and ending prayers. The goal, of course, is get our students more comfortable with prayer by practice. Because how else do we get better at anything without practice!
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy