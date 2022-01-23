FAITH: Foundations of praying for the lost, part 4: Understanding strongholds

Often at family gatherings, we recount and reflect upon moments in time now that our children are grown with offspring of their own. Invariably, someone will mention the occasion we were having dinner at a steakhouse. I have an affinity for prime rib heavily laden in pure horseradish. My son, Donnell, who was 7 at the time, was intrigued and asked if he could have some. His mother tried to dissuade him, but he insisted. While they were having the exchange, I simply cut an ample sample doused in the spicy condiment. As he continued to make the plea against my wife’s advisement, I gave him a very generous taste. Immediately his eyes began to water, and he hastily grabbed the nearest beverage and gulped it down. By this time, we were all laughing uncontrollably, watching his response. Still tightly clutching the glass, my son was able to muster up the resolve to say, “Dad, God saw that!”

YOUNGSTOWN, OH ・ 5 DAYS AGO