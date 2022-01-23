ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TPS Partially Suspends In-Person Learning At 2 Elementary Schools

By News On 6
 4 days ago
Tulsa Public Schools said Sunday that two of its elementary schools will go through learning changes to start the week.

The district said Zarrow International Elementary School and Peary Elementary School will be subject to the changes.

First and second graders at Zarrow as well as all students at Geary are transitioning to virtual learning, beginning Monday, Jan. 24.

Grab and go meal services will continue at both schools between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday.

The district said it will have a learning update for both schools by 2 p.m. Monday.

News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

