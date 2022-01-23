ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

January 6 committee chairman says panel is speaking with Barr

Watauga Democrat
 4 days ago

The House select committee investigating the January 6 insurrection has been having conversations with former...

www.wataugademocrat.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Bill Barr: Capitol riot panel will speak to former Attorney General about order to seize voting machines

The House select committee investigating the Jan 6 attack on Congress is seeking an interview with former Attorney General William Barr following the shocking revelation first reported by Politico that Donald Trump’s allies drafted an executive order directing the seizure of voting machines.Rep Bennie Thompson, the committee’s chairman, made the announcement on Sunday during an interview with ABC News. He added that lawmakers on the panel have spoken with Mr Barr previously in the course of their investigation, but were now interested in learning more about the draft executive order created some time in December of 2020.Appearing on This...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
mediaite.com

Bennie Thompson Confirms Bill Barr Has Been Speaking With Jan. 6 Committee: ‘The Public Needs to Know’ What the White House was Planning

Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS), the chair of the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the Capitol, confirmed to Face the Nation’s Margaret Brennan on Sunday that former Attorney General Bill Barr had been speaking with his committee. Brennan asked Thompson about the recent reports about a...
CONGRESS & COURTS
TODAY.com

Former AG William Barr has spoken to Jan. 6 committee

Jan. 6 committee chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson revealed Sunday that the panel has had conversations with former Attorney General William Barr and individuals from the Department of Defense as part of the investigation of the riot at the U.S. Capitol.Jan. 24, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Jan. 6 panel has spoken to former AG Bill Barr, Chairman Bennie Thompson says

WASHINGTON — The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 riot has spoken to former Attorney General William Barr, committee chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said Sunday. In an interview on CBS' "Face the Nation," Thompson was asked by host Margaret Brennan if the panel intends to speak with Barr about a draft executive order prepared for former President Donald Trump that appears to be among the files the committee has been seeking to obtain from the National Archives.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Select Committee#House
New Jersey Globe

Wallace probably won’t be reappointed as legislative ethics panel chairman

Former Supreme Court Justice John E. Wallace, Jr. is unlikely to return to his post as chairman of the Joint Legislative Committee on Ethical Standards, the New Jersey Globe has learned. Wallace had served as chair of both the New Jersey Congressional Redistricting Commission and the legislative ethics committee, a...
U.S. POLITICS
Primetimer

Succession is mostly realistic, says Sherrod Brown, the U.S. senator who is chairman of the chairman of the Senate banking committee

Brown's wife, Pulitzer-winning syndicated columnist and author Connie Schultz, revealed the Democrat from Ohio was a Succession fan when she tweeted last week: "I am watching #Succession with the chairman of the Senate banking committee and holy cannoli the ongoing commentary." In a Zoom interview this week with Time, Brown said Succession's Greg “would have been the one from that congressional hearing that they would not have let go. Even pro-corporate Republican senators, who always let corporate interests dictate their actions—their legislative actions and other political actions—he would not have gotten away with that. So the part that I knew best, the congressional hearing, was not as true to life as perhaps it could have been.” But in general, he finds Succession to be pretty realistic. "No matter what they do, no matter what mistake that would affect the rest of us might happen, they never pay a price for it, and no rules apply to them,” he says. “And it’s pretty disheartening when you think about people like that, that have so much influence on our economy and on our government. What’s distressing about it is the power that people like that have where I work, and on Wall Street, and that the voters continue to allow those kinds of people to have that kind of power in their own lives.”
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Independent

Ketanji Brown Jackson: Could Merrick Garland’s replacement be Joe Biden’s first Supreme Court pick?

When President Joe Biden announced a slate of judicial nominations on 29 March last year, one nomination to the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia stood out to veteran court-watchers. Mr Biden’s pick for the seat once held by current US Attorney General Merrick Garland was US District Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, a Florida native and double Harvard graduate (undergraduate and law school) who had been named to the federal bench by then-president Barack Obama in 2013. The choice of Ms Jackson for the vacancy created by Mr Garland’s move to the Justice Department would make...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Virginia Mercury

Some House Dems now back bill requiring school principals to report misdemeanor crimes

Democrats on the House Education Committee gave broad support to a bill that would once again require school principals to report many misdemeanor-level offenses to law enforcement. The legislation, which passed the committee Wednesday on a 16-5 vote, would roll back a 2020 law that passed under Democratic control that made it optional for principals […] The post Some House Dems now back bill requiring school principals to report misdemeanor crimes appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS DFW

In GOP Primary for Texas Attorney General, Eva Guzman Touts Her Experience As A State Supreme Court Justice

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – As the March 1 primary approaches, the political battle is intensifying among Republicans for Texas Attorney General. Incumbent Ken Paxton has attracted three GOP challengers: Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush, East Texas Congressman Louie Gohmert, and former Texas Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman. During a recent interview, Guzman pointed to the fact she’s the only candidate who has served on the state’s highest court. “I left a job I loved on the Texas Supreme Court to step up for the state I love.” Guzman said residents are hiring the state’s top lawyer. “Texans need a Texan who’s been...
TEXAS STATE
Watauga Democrat

Biden reaffirms pledge to nominate Black woman to replace Breyer

President Biden repeated his commitment to nominating a Black woman to the Supreme Court during his remarks on the retirement announcement of Justice Stephen Breyer. Trusted local news has never been more important, but providing the information you need, information that can change sometimes minute-by-minute, requires a partnership with you, our readers. Please consider making a contribution today to support this vital resource that you and countless others depend on.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy