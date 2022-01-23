ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jan. 6 committee confirms talks with former attorney general William Barr

By Asher Notheis
 4 days ago

A member of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot said on Sunday the committee has been talking with William Barr, the U.S. attorney general under former President Donald Trump.

Rep. Bennie Thompson discussed recent actions and progress the committee has made in its investigation, with one of the details discussed being a report of an executive order draft, presented to Trump in Dec. 2020, to have the defense secretary seize voting machines in battleground states. With this report in mind, Thompson was asked by Margaret Brennan on CBS if the committee would ask Barr about it.


"To be honest with you, we've had conversations with the former attorney general already," Thompson told the outlet. "We have talked to Department of Defense individuals. We are concerned that our military was part of this big lie on promoting that the election was false. So, if you are using the military to potentially seize voting machines, even though it's a discussion, the public needs to know, we've never had that before."

Thompson also told Brennan the committee has "information" that the plan to seize voting machines would have been conducted using Department of Defense assets. When Brennan asked if the committee had "something beyond this draft executive order" or if there was "an operational plan," Thompson said "no" but that "the draft itself is reason enough to believe that it was being proposed."

The Jan. 6 committee has spoken with and subpoenaed a growing number of people and officials affiliated with Trump since the Capitol riot. On Thursday, it requested a voluntary interview with Ivanka Trump , a former senior White House adviser to her father.

The committee also held an interview with Ray Epps , a man at the center of federal riot provocation theories, on Friday. Thompson told the Washington Examiner a transcript of the committee's interview with Epps would be released "at some point" but did not give a specific date.

