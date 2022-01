Troy Aikman may or may not be calling his last game for Fox Sports in Sunday’s NFC Championship Game between the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers. But rest assured it won’t be the last time you see or hear from Aikman, the Hall of Fame three-time Super Bowl champion quarterback with the Dallas Cowboys who has replaced the late John Madden as the most trusted voice to call America’s favorite game over the last 21 seasons.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO