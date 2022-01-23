Man dies after being punched in the head at social club

A man has died after a single punch to the head at a social club near Manchester.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said Paul Ologbose, 57, is thought to have been hit in the head once following an altercation at a venue on Kensington Drive in Leigh shortly before 1.55am on Sunday.

A man aged in his 40s was taken to custody by officers at the scene, and he has since been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Mr Ologbose was taken to hospital with a critical head injury but died on Sunday afternoon.

His family are aware and are receiving specialist support from officers, GMP has said.

Detectives are speaking to those who were at the social club and reviewing CCTV in the surrounding area.

Detective Superintendent Rebecca Boyce, of GMP’s Wigan district, urged anyone with information about the attack to contact police.

She said: “A man has horrendously lost his life after suffering a serious head injury that we believe was sustained from one punch during an altercation on a night out.

“It’s a shocking and distressing time for Paul’s family and we will do what we can to support them through our ongoing investigation.

“We have a suspect in custody who is being interviewed in relation to Paul’s death, but it’s vital we capture the full circumstances of this awful incident, and I therefore implore anyone with information to do the right thing and get in touch.”

Details can be passed to police by calling 101 quoting incident 302 of 23/01/2022, or by calling independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

