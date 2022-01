If you haven't already seen Disney's 2021 fantasy epic Encanto, all you need to know is that it's full of some serious earworms. The soundtrack even reached number one on the US Billboard 200, becoming the first Disney soundtrack since Frozen II to reach the top spot. More interestingly, though, We Don't Talk About Bruno, a number from the soundtrack, became one of Disney's most successful songs in history. Which also probably explains why this angsty rehash of the song, performed by Punk Rock Factory, is also extremely popular.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO