ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Jess Brown discusses what to expect from the Alabama Legislature in 2022

By Bobby Stilwell
CBS 42
CBS 42
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QUmtc_0dtd3AqW00

ALABAMA – The Alabama Legislature is about to wrap up its special session inside the regular session.

The question for News 19 Political Analyst Jess Brown – what’s the biggest issue facing legislators?

WATCH: Political Analyst Steve Flowers talks Alabama Senate race, power of the campaign ad

His answer may surprise you.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 42

LIVE UPDATES: Alabama execution of Matthew Reeves

ATMORE, Ala. (WIAT) – The State of Alabama is preparing to execute death row inmate Matthew Reeves tonight at 6 p.m. despite a federal court order blocking his lethal injection. The preparations come in anticipation of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling in the case that could allow the lethal injection to proceed.  CBS 42 will […]
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

Alabama executes Matthew Reeves despite intellectual disability

ATMORE, Ala (WIAT) – The State of Alabama has executed Matthew Reeves, an intellectually disabled Black man, for the 1996 murder of Willie Johnson in Dallas County. He was pronounced dead at 9:24 p.m., according to a prison official. Reeves’ execution had been set for 6 p.m. but was delayed while the U.S. Supreme Court considered […]
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Sports
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
CBS 42

Medical marijuana bill heads to Mississippi governor

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi House voted 103 to 13 to pass a medical marijuana bill Senate Bill 2095 passed the Mississippi Senate with little debate Wednesday morning before going back to the House. The bill will now be sent to Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) for his signature. The Republican governor could sign the […]
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alabama Senate#The Alabama Legislature#News 19#Nexstar Media Inc
CBS 42

Former Baltimore mayor moves out of Alabama prison to local supervision

BALTIMORE (AP) — A former Baltimore mayor serving a three-year sentence for a self-dealing scandal over children’s books has left an Alabama federal prison for community confinement in the Baltimore area, the Bureau of Prisons confirmed Wednesday. Catherine Pugh, 71, transferred out of the low-security Federal Correctional Institution in Aliceville, Alabama, on Tuesday, and will be moved […]
ALICEVILLE, AL
CBS 42

Alabama will appeal death row case to Supreme Court

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The U.S. Supreme Court may ultimately decide the fate of Alabama death row inmate Matthew Reeves. In a decision issued Wednesday afternoon, the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals rejected the state of Alabama’s appeal of a district court order that prevents Reeves from being executed by lethal injection. The Attorney General’s […]
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

WATCH: Alabama to get $350 million for new Medical West project

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Members of the US Department of Agriculture and Congresswoman Terri Sewell were in attendance for a major announcement regarding the new Medical West hospital in McCalla Wednesday. The USDA has announced they will be funding more than $1 billion in investments to rural area health care locations. $350 million will be […]
BESSEMER, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS 42

Brookside police chief quits following questions over ticketing practices

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP/WIAT) — The Brookside police chief has resigned following questions over the department’s fines and forfeitures practices. Brookside Police Chief Mike Jones quit less than a week following the publication of a report by AL.com that cited that nearly half of the town’s revenue came from an increase in fines and forfeitures, such […]
BROOKSIDE, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham City Schools host zoom meeting on COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Hundreds of Birmingham City Schools’ teachers called in sick Wednesday. This comes as the system grapples with COVID-19 infections across the board. Now, school leaders are working with the community to help keep struggling schools open. Conversations about COVID-19 in Birmingham City Schools are heating up. Wednesday, the school system held […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

CBS 42

20K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy