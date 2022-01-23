ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Thomas Tuchel urges fans to ‘show respect’ after Antonio Rudiger hit by lighter

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qIUaV_0dtd2ZdE00

Thomas Tuchel has urged football fans to curb their risky behaviour to protect English football’s “unique atmosphere”.

Antonio Rudiger was struck by a lighter thrown from the away supporters as Chelsea toppled Tottenham 2-0 in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Hakim Ziyech’s wonder strike and Thiago Silva’s header handed Chelsea their third win over Spurs in the month, after victories in both legs of the Carabao Cup semi-final.

Chelsea boss Tuchel released a message this week after the Blues beefed up security and rules after several recent pitch invasions.

And, after Rudiger was hit by an object thrown from the crowd, the Blues’ German boss admitted English football needed to safeguard its interaction between players, coaches and fans.

Asked if recent events had him concerned, Tuchel replied: “I’m not worried, but you are right, I sent the message to our fans – support us, we love to (have) them close to the pitch, we love a brilliant atmosphere (and) that they are not behind fences or nets.

“From there everybody needs to show respect. But in general I’m not concerned. Right now I enjoy the atmosphere.

“If this is a new trend we need to act together to make sure that it stops as soon as possible, to protect the fantastic environment and unique atmosphere of England.”

On Rudiger being struck, Tuchel added: “I just heard it some minutes ago, I was actually not aware of all this during the match.

“I think it was during a corner or around the corner, but I have zero information on that.”

Ziyech rated his long-range curler that nestled right in the top corner as “10 out of 10” before Tuchel hailed one of the Morocco winger’s best moments in a Chelsea shirt.

“It was a very nice goal actually, the build-up was good, the movement was brilliant,” said Tuchel.

“And I’m very happy because he deserves it. It was a very important goal. So, well done.

“This was absolutely one of his best matches today, he was very reliable.”

Chelsea’s first league win since Boxing Day handed a major boost to the Blues, who had suffered five frustrating draws since December, allied to the 1-0 loss at Manchester City.

Harry Kane saw a goal chalked off after 40 minutes for a push on Silva, leaving Tottenham boss Antonio Conte fuming on another dispiriting return to former club Chelsea.

“In the first half the referee disallowed a goal and I was very clear with him, because I think that it’s best sometimes to tell the referee in a polite way,” said Conte.

“To see this type of goal disallowed in England, it was incredible.

“Maybe in Italy, 50-50, but in England it was incredible.

“The yellow cared for (Japhet) Tanganga also angered me a lot.

“It can seem a stupid thing, but no, because a yellow card from the start to the end can also force an early substitution.

“But the referee can make a good or bad decision, it’s normal, like me or a player, but it’s okay.”

Giovani Lo Celso was omitted from the Tottenham squad despite being fit and available, but Conte refused to comment on his future at the club.

Conte added: “I selected the players for this game and then, for this question there is the club.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Pep Guardiola hits back at Thomas Tuchel’s claims over Covid

Pep Guardiola has hit back at Thomas Tuchel’s claim that Manchester City have not suffered as badly as Chelsea with Covid-19 cases in recent weeks. Chelsea boss Tuchel cited the absences of key players following positive tests at the London club as one of the reasons why champions City have pulled 10 points clear at the top of the Premier League.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Tottenham’s Dele Alli wanted by five Premier League clubs

What the papers sayTottenham’s Dele Alli is being watched closely by a number of Premier League teams, according to the Daily Mail. Brighton are reportedly joining Newcastle Burnley and Everton in the chase to sign the 25-year-old midfielder. And the Daily Echo adds that Southampton have expressed an interest too.The Mail also reports Newcastle have made an offer of roughly £30million for Lyon midfielder Bruno Guimaraes. The 24-year-old has been targeted by Arsenal and Juventus, but is yet to see offers from those clubs. The Magpies’ offer would make him their second-most expensive signing if successful.Tottenham have had a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hakim Ziyech
Person
Harry Kane
Person
Giovani Lo Celso
Person
Thiago Silva
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Person
Antonio Conte
Yardbarker

“Encouraging talks” between Chelsea and Antonio Rudiger

The interminable saga of Chelsea’s free transfers continues, you’ll be happy to hear. At times it’s looked 100% certain that Antonio Rudiger will leave the club for nothing this summer, and the defender has done little to comfort fans on that front, always saying nice things about the club but never saying he’s staying.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Adama Traore: Tottenham confident of completing deal for Wolves winger

Tottenham Hotspur are still to finalise a deal for Adama Traore but are confident of signing the Wolves winger before the January transfer window shuts.Spurs want to bring the 26-year-old Spain international to north London and remain in talks with their Premier League counterparts over a switch as they try to finally land a player they also tried to sign in the summer.It is understood they are expected to make a bid in the coming days with Wolves holding out for around £20million.Traore, who is out of contract next summer and will not be renewing at Molineux, is one...
PREMIER LEAGUE
StyleCaster

Neymar’s Net Worth Proves He’s the World’s Most Expensive Soccer Player—Here’s His Salary

As one of the best soccer players in the world, it only makes sense that Neymar’s net worth reflects his status in the game. Today, the professional footballer’s salary puts him among the highest-paid athletes around the globe—but how much is Neymar worth, exactly? Neymar, whose full name is Neymar da Silva Santos Junior, was born on February 5, 1992, in Mogi das Cruzes, Brazil. His father, Neymar Santos Sr., is a former footballer himself who quickly became his son’s mentor after witnessing his budding potential for the sport. From a young age, Neymar Jr. was coached in soccer. At the...
FIFA
The Independent

Eight fans killed in crush outside Africa Cup of Nations match in Cameroon

At least eight fans were killed and 38 people injured at the Yaounde Olembe Stadium in Cameroon on Monday before the host nation's round of 16 match in the Africa Cup of Nations, the government said in a statement.Images shared on social media, showed screaming fans being crushed at an entrance gate before the game against Comoros. According to eyewitness reports, people were “trampled” upon as fans forced their way into the stadium. Children are also believed to be among those involved in the tragedy with others adding that the struggle began when stewards closed the gates and stopped allowing...
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tottenham 2 0#The Premier League#German#English#Absolutel
The Independent

Rio Ferdinand gives verdict on Anthony Martial’s Man United career after completing Sevilla loan

Anthony Martial’s departure from Manchester United, on loan to Sevilla, has not come as a surprise to many - and certainly not to Rio Ferdinand.The former Monaco forward has been a bit-part player for the Premier League team for some time, featuring just eight times in the Premier League this season and scoring only once in all competitions for the Red Devils.He arrived with a big reputation and price tag and initially excited supporters, but inconsistent showings and being overshadowed by the likes of Marcus Rashford have left him on the fringes of the club, managing fewer than 400 minutes...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

‘We know it’s not over’: Kevin De Bruyne urges Man City to maintain their intensity

Kevin De Bruyne has insisted the title race is not over and is determined to make sure Manchester City maintain their intensity.Premier League leaders City dropped points for the first time since October on Saturday as they were held to a 1-1 draw at SouthamptonThe result ended the champions’ run of 12 successive victories and allowed second-placed Liverpool who have game in hand and a trip to the Etihad Stadium to come, to cut their advantage to nine points.De Bruyne told City TV: “Obviously the schedule in December is a lot of games following each and we managed to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jessica Ennis-Hill helps England deal with expectation ahead of Six Nations

Jessica Ennis-Hill has been advising England’s squad on how to deal with expectation after being invited to talk at their Brighton training camp.The London 2012 heptathlon gold medallist took part in a Q&A organised by Maro Itoje and George Furbank to assist Eddie Jones’ team in their Six Nations title quest.“She was obviously an outstanding athlete and it’s a great story with the resilience she showed and the expectation she had to cope with,” Jones said.“I embarrassed myself at the start by calling her the wrong name. It’s a bit embarrassing for the team that their head coach is such...
RUGBY
The Independent

Ronaldo enjoys the sun as Sturridge isolates again – Tuesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 25.FootballCristiano Ronaldo enjoyed the sun.Enjoy the view 😎 pic.twitter.com/w78enMjxPH— Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) January 25, 2022Daniel Sturridge was in isolation.3rd quarantine in 3 months 😒. Been ducking and dodging it but it got a hold of me dawg so It’s R and R time. Ill be back on the pitch again when I’m fully recovered. So annoyed right now but it is what it is. Have a blessed day my...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The Independent

Barty bats, Usyk chills and Maguire tees off – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 26.FootballHarry Maguire hit the course in Dubai Amazing day at the Pro Am for @SlyncDDC. Thanks for looking after me @SlyncIO, the event this weekend will be a special one. 🤩🏌🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/LkWIlU9zkb— Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) January 26, 2022As he and Jordan Pickford teamed up with Lee Westwood.5-a-side team sorted🏙⚽️@HarryMaguire93 @JPickford1 @DPWorldTour @SlyncDDC pic.twitter.com/T9EajDR3Zq— Lee Westwood (@WestwoodLee) January 26, 2022Life’s a beach for Cristiano Ronaldo Proud Dad ❤️🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/v8gw3KVyqM— Cristiano...
TENNIS
The Independent

Jesse Lingard’s loan move from Manchester United to Newcastle set to collapse

Jesse Lingard's proposed loan move to Newcastle United is on the verge of collapsing following an impasse in negotiations with Manchester United.The two clubs are understood to have failed to reach an agreement over a loan fee for Lingard, who is eager to secure a move away from Old Trafford this month.The 29-year-old's United contract is set to expire at the end of the season and he has seen his first-team opportunities limited under interim manager Ralf Rangnick.Relegation-threatened Newcastle saw an initial bid for Lingard rejected last week and, despite talks continuing, have failed to settle on a fee with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool’s Sadio Mane suffers concussion scare as Senegal reach Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane suffered a concussion scare while helping Senegal book their place in the quarter-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations with a 2-0 win over nine-man Cape Verde Mane was involved in a clash of heads with Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha early during the second half of the last-16 tie in Bafoussam.Following treatment for the mid-air collision in the 53rd minute when chasing a long ball upfield, Mane was allowed to continue while Vozinha, shown a red card for the foul, was carried off the pitch on a stretcher and reported to have been taken to hospital.Mane...
FIFA
The Independent

‘This is the biggest game’: Gregor Townsend savouring Scotland’s Six Nations clash with England

Gregor Townsend believes a mouth-watering opener at home to England will focus the minds of his Scotland players as they go in search of Six Nations success.The Scots have high hopes of making a significant impact at this year’s tournament, with some big results over the past 18 months allied to strong competition for places fuelling the feelgood factor.Head coach Townsend feels his team can draw additional motivation from the fact their first Six Nations match in almost two years in front of supporters will be the Calcutta Cup showdown with the Auld Enemy at BT Murrayfield on Saturday week.“I...
WORLD
The Independent

Man Utd’s Zidane Iqbal honoured to represent Iraq ahead of debut

Manchester United’s Zidane Iqbal has revealed his pride as he prepares to make his senior international debut.The midfielder, of Pakistani and Iraqi heritage, is poised to make his Iraq bow on Thursday.The 18-year-old flew to join the squad on Sunday and could make his debut when Iraq, the country of his mother’s birth, face Iran in a crucial World Cup qualifier at the Azadi Stadium in Tehran.“It’s another milestone I’m going to hit, my first-team debut for Iraq. I’m looking forward to it and it’s a big game, so hopefully we can win,” he told manutd.com.“Me choosing to play for...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Reo Hatate vows to continue improving after first Celtic strike

Reo Hatate admitted he was relieved to net his first Celtic goal and vowed he would keep working to improve his communication with team-mates and adapt to Scottish football. The Japanese midfielder sent Celtic on the way to a 2-1 win over Hearts at Tynecastle on Wednesday when he beat Craig Gordon with a powerful effort from 30 yards.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Watford appoint Roy Hodgson as new manager to succeed Claudio Ranieri

Watford have announced the appointment of Roy Hodgson as their new manager.The former England boss, 74, will be joined at Vicarage Road by assistant Ray Lewington, who managed the Hornets from 2002 until 2005.Claudio Ranieri was sacked by the Premier League strugglers on Monday after only 16 weeks in charge following a nine-game run without a win.We are delighted to confirm the appointment of Roy Hodgson as the club's manager.Welcome to Watford, Roy!— Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) January 25, 2022Hodgson is the Hornets’ 15th permanent manager in the last 10 years and their third this season following the dismissal of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
114K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy