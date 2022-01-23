ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spoiler On New Arrival To The Impact Knockouts Division

By Robert Gunier
Last night’s tapings for Impact Wrestling from the Charles F. Dodge City Center in Pembroke Pines, Florida included the debut of PROGRESS Wrestling Women’s Champion, Gisele Shaw. She was revealed as the “Quintessential Diva”, and was teased during this past week’s Impact on AXS....

