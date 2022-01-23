Spoiler On New Arrival To The Impact Knockouts Division

Former WWE Champion Big E’s background in powerlifting still influences his training regimen. In fact, he feels one list is important for almost any athlete. “I feel like squatting is just, squatting is the best athletic lift, I think,” Big E told WWE German-language commentator Sebastian Hackl. “I think it transfers pretty much anything you do in sports. You know, I played football, amateur wrestling, pretty much anything I’ve done, squatting is a great base. Everything, everything. I’ve always taken a lot of pride in my squat and doing it the right, hitting parallel and you know, I’m proud of the fact that, you know, squatting 750 pounds, don’t ask me if I can do that right, because I cannot. Squatting 750 is something that I’m really proud of. Doing that raw, doing it in a drug-tested federation as well, so I’ll go squat.”

