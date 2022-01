(St. Paul, MN) — Health officials in Minnesota are saying the omicron variant wave of COVID-19 is becoming more manageable. Doctors say they are seeing fewer severe cases in hospitals, with more than 15-hundred COVID-19 hospitalizations Wednesday. Officials say hospitals are still overcrowded, but a rising number of patients are being admitted for other reasons before a COVID-19 infection is discovered after routine screening. Officials say the fast spreading nature of omicron has been as bad as expected, but appears to have reached its peak.

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 7 HOURS AGO