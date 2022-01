The first clue that change was coming for the Raiders arrived when the team clumsily fired G.M. Mike Mayock. The next clue, which technically was the first clue, came when the Raiders requested permission to interview Patriots executive Dave Ziegler for the not-yet-vacant Raiders G.M. job. The latest clue came when rumors began to make the rounds over the weekend (as mentioned here) that Raiders owner Mark Davis will be making a run at Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

NFL ・ 12 HOURS AGO