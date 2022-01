Josh McCown played in the NFL long enough that he once handed the football off to Emmitt Smith for the final carry of the legendary running back’s Hall of Fame career. The retired longtime backup quarterback delivered a deep pass to wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald for the first of his 1,432 career receptions. Now, McCown is a real candidate for the Houston Texans’ head coach vacancy, and former teammates like Steve Smith Sr. believe he is capable of making the transition to coaching, despite having little experience as a coach.

NFL ・ 6 HOURS AGO