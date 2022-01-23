ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Foley on Meat Loaf: 'He came out pretty fully formed'

swiowanewssource.com
 4 days ago

Recording artist Ellen Foley remembers how duet partner Meat Loaf's...

www.swiowanewssource.com

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

Meat Loaf's 'Paradise by the Dashboard Light' Collaborator Ellen Foley Looks Back on His Legacy (Exclusive)

"He was always a star," Ellen Foley says of her friend, the late Meat Loaf. The legendary rock star, whose real name was Marvin Lee Aday, died Thursday at the age of 74. Foley, who was one of Meat Loaf's longtime collaborators and worked with him on the hit single "Paradise by the Dashboard Light," reflects on their friendship and looks back at his legacy.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ellen Foley
Person
Meat Loaf
Page Six

Meat Loaf, rock legend and ‘Bat Out of Hell’ singer, dead at 74

Legendary rock singer Meat Loaf has died, according to an announcement posted on his official Facebook page. He was 74. “Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight with his wife Deborah by his side,” the post said. “Daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends have been with him throughout the last 24 hours.”
CELEBRITIES
WKYC

'Stop Right There!': Foley recalls epic duet with Meat Loaf

NEW YORK — Editor's note: the video in the player above is from a previous story. “Stop Right There.” They were three words that defined a hit album. They also launched a career. Singer Ellen Foley belted out the famous warning to Meat Loaf about halfway through their eight-and-a-half minute duet “Paradise By the Dashboard Light,” the epic seduction song on his hit “Bat Out of Hell” album.
MUSIC
thebrag.com

Meat Loaf said he made “pennies” for ‘Bat Out of Hell’

Bat Out of Hell is the fourth-biggest-selling album of all time worldwide, racking up a massive 44 million sales. However, despite the record’s phenomenal success, Meat Loaf said he was only paid “pennies”. In 2017, the legendary musician took to his Facebook page to hit out at...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Https#Ap Archive
Vulture

12 Meat Loaf Stories That Proved He Lived One Hell of a Life

When news broke that Meat Loaf had died at the age of 74, the stories started flooding social media. The singer and performer’s offstage life was just as bombastic and massive as the songs that made him so beloved. Away from the microphone, Meat, as he preferred to be called, experienced all sorts of wild times, from surviving a murder attempt by his own father to meeting Charles Manson to nearly beating up Prince Andrew. The Texas native lived his life as if he was an actor playing various characters: the benevolent softball coach, the oddball collector of rubber ducks, and the steadfast believer in ghosts. Ahead, we’ve collected some of the most interesting and unforgettable stories from Meat Loaf’s life — with the caveat that he admittedly loved to embellish the truth, or just outright lie, when telling tales — that encompass his larger-than-life existence.
CELEBRITIES
spectrumnews1.com

Kathryn Kates, 'Seinfeld' actress, has died

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Actress Kathryn Kates, who appeared in episodes of “Seinfeld” and “The Many Saints of Newark,” has died. She was 73. Kates died of cancer on Saturday, her agent, Ben Jordan, told USA Today on Tuesday night, adding a memorial service is being prepared for her in the spring.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Kanye West documentary shows rapper’s mother issue warning about being ‘too arrogant’

A brand new Kanye West documentary shows footage of his mother warning him off becoming “too arrogant”.The controversial rapper’s career is profiled in a three-part series titled Jeen-Yuhs, which will be released on Netflix in February.Filled with footage of his rise from producer to successful rapper, and filmed in Chicago and New York, the documentary also focuses on West’s relationship with his mother, Donda.In a moment from 2001, West is visiting his mother in her Chicago home when he’s discussing his success after producing the Jay-Z song "Izzo (HOVA)".“I was thinking about something I was going to say to...
MUSIC
Indy100

Weatherman appears to fart on live TV and people are shocked

A weatherman in Louisville, Kentucky has been accused of farting live on air after a video of the incident went viral. While reporting on a cold front coming in from the Midwest, WDRB meteorologist Marc Weinberg paused his broadcast and appeared to create a warm front by farting, before continuing with the weather.
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Independent

Woman reveals awkward moment boyfriend mistook her positive pregnancy test for Covid test

This TikTok gives a whole new meaning to the phrase, “I tested positive”.In a hilarious video that now has over 16 million views, TikToker Hannah Alexis Grace shared her boyfriend’s confused reaction to finding out she’s pregnant over text.The TikTok begins with screenshots from the couple’s conversation, with a voiceover saying “Here’s how telling my boyfriend I’m pregnant went.” Hannah tells her partner, Charlie, that she finally knows why she feels ill, and sends him a picture of a positive pregnancy test. His response? “Are you joking me”.He asks his girlfriend if anyone knows she’s positive, to which she responds...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

Comments / 0

Community Policy