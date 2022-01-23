ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine stokes fear

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material...

video.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheConversationCanada

Russia has reached the point of no return in its conflict with Ukraine

The international crisis created by Russia over NATO’s eastern expansion has brought Europe to its most critical moment since the dissolution of the state of Yugoslavia in the early 1990s. On the surface, the crisis appears to be artificial in that there is no obvious NATO threat to the Russians. But why have Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov chosen this moment to send an ultimatum to NATO and its most powerful member, the United States? There are several, inter-related reasons. First, the Ukrainian presidency of Volodymyr Zelensky, elected in the spring of 2019, has been a big disappointment to...
POLITICS
The Independent

Tucker Carlson fans want US to side with Russia over Ukraine, Democrat claims

Tucker Carlson is increasingly inspiring Americans to side with Russia in the brewing Ukraine crisis, according to a US Congressman.“My office is now getting calls from folks who say they watch Tucker Carlson and are upset that we’re not siding with Russia in its threats to invade Ukraine, and who want me to support Russia’s ‘reasonable’ positions,” Tom Malinowski, a Democratic former diplomat and current representative for New Jersey, wrote on Twitter on Monday.Mr Malinowski blamed the calls on the increasingly partisan news environment, where Mr Carlson regularly draws a massive audience on Fox News for his conservative commentary.“People...
POLITICS
The Independent

Tucker Carlson defends Russia again: ‘Why is it disloyal to side with Russia but loyal to side with Ukraine?’

As the US and European allies prepare for the prospect of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, Fox News host Tucker Carlson has once again questioned why Americans should side with the Ukrainians over the Russians.Riffing on the looming conflict during his show Monday night, Mr Carlson invited his audience to question “who benefits” from the prospect of a war with Russia. “We don’t ask that question enough. The United States certainly doesn’t benefit, that’s obvious to anyone who thinks about it for a second. It’s so glaringly obvious, in fact, that the people pushing this war immediately denounce you as...
WORLD
ABC30 Fresno

US, Russia try to avert devastating conflict as fears of Ukraine invasion rise

GENEVA -- The United States and Russia tried Friday to avert another devastating conflict in Europe, but the two powers' top diplomats warned no breakthrough was imminent as fears rise that Moscow is planning to invade Ukraine. Armed with seemingly intractable and diametrically opposed demands, U.S. Secretary of State Antony...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Ukraine#Faq#Fox News Network#Llc
The Independent

Three members of Biden’s negotiating team on Iran nuclear deal leave after urging tougher approach, reports say

A top aide to the US special representative to Iran departed the team conducting discussions with representatives of Iran’s government in Vienna, Austria in what is now the third such departure of those with hawkish views from the group.The Wall Street Journal first reported the exit of Richard Nephew, deputy special envoy and the second-highest-ranking official on the team, on Monday. Mr Nephew remains at the State Department, but is no longer directly involved in negotiations with Iran’s government.The development comes after the departure of two other members of the team, according to the Journal, in recent...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
Fox News

Ukraine: 5 soldiers shot dead inside missile factory, alleged shooter nabbed

At least five Ukrainian soldiers were killed Thursday when "a young conscript" opened fire on them inside a rocket factory in the central city of Dnipro, according to reports. The suspected gunman, who was briefly on the run, allegedly grabbed an AK-47 and ammunition from the facility before opening fire at about 4 a.m. local time, Deutsche Welle, the German news outlet, reported. Five other soldiers were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Canadian NHL legend with COVID has a warning for America

©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
NHL
Fox News

Fox News' Peter Doocy laughs off Biden 'SOB' insult: 'Nobody has fact-checked him yet and said it's not true'

Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy was able to laugh off President Biden's "SOB" insult against him during his appearance on "The Five." Moments after the exchange went viral on Monday, Doocy explained that he had "two pages of questions about crime" prepared before Biden scolded reporters for asking questions about the Russia-Ukraine conflict during a meeting focused on the economy.
POTUS
americanmilitarynews.com

China could recover US stealth fighter jet from South China Sea before US

The U.S. Navy is in a race against China to recover an F-35C Lightning II fighter jet that crashed in the South China Sea on Monday. The $100 million fifth-generation stealth fighter jet reportedly impacted against the deck of the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70) and then fell over the side of the ship. The pilot and six additional sailors were injured in the incident.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy