Are we going to see Daki's terrifying secret weapon in Demon Slayer Season 2 Episode 14?. We already know that Daki is a powerful demon and a dangerous adversary for the heroes in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 2. However, it looked like Tanjiro and Nezuko Kamado were able to take on her easily in the previous episode. But is it possible that we haven't seen everything that the Upper Rank Six is capable of despite being in her full demon form? Daki still has a secret weapon up her sleeve and there is a huge chance that she will finally unleash it in Demon Slayer Season 2 Episode 14!

COMICS ・ 11 DAYS AGO