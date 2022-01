Last season, there was never a question about who would get the ball for UConn women’s basketball for the final shot. Whenever the Huskies needed a basket to stop the bleeding — at any point in the game — Paige Bueckers delivered. She came up clutch with a game-sealing 3-pointer at Tennessee just moments after returning from an ankle injury and put the team on her back against South Carolina by scoring the last nine points of the game — including a circus 3-pointer to seal it in the final seconds.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 20 HOURS AGO