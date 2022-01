NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a suspect is under arrest after a gunman opened fire Tuesday at Jacobi Hospital in the Bronx. This comes as Mayor Eric Adams is facing pressure to reduce gun violence in the city. “The mayor needs to step up, because this is ridiculous,” patient Rosie Martinez told CBS2. “People can’t even come to the emergency room now?” Gunshots erupted around noon Tuesday inside the emergency room. Police said surveillance video shows 25-year-old Keber Martinez in the waiting room when he suddenly pulls out a gun and shoots a 35-year-old man. “I was in the vicinity. I saw all the...

BRONX, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO