ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Secret Invasion: First Look Revealed of Emilia Clarke on Marvel Series Set

By Jamie Jirak
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are many more Marvel Cinematic Universe shows coming to Disney+ this year, and one is currently in production. Secret Invasion resumed filming in the U.K. this week, and Game of Thrones and Solo: A Star Wars Story alum, Emilia Clarke, was finally spotted on set. It's still unclear who Clarke...

comicbook.com

Comments / 1

Related
Inside the Magic

Marvel Officially Reveals New Black Panther

Marvel just teased fans with who could replace T’Challa as Black Panther very soon. Many have been wondering what Marvel Studios planned to do with the character after the tragic death of Chadwick Boseman to colon cancer in 2021. Marvel fans have been looking to Marvel Comics for clues, and a new series has someone truly unexpected taking up the mantle of the Black Panther.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Star Zoe Saldana Reveals Update to Gamora Straight From the Comics

Production is well underway on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and it looks like Gamora (Zoe Saldana) is getting a slightly new look. Wednesday morning, Saldana had an early call time on set and passed the time by posting on Instagram. In one of the pictures the Guardians star shared, she could be seen with gold makeup around her eyes, a nod to the character's classic comics look.
MOVIES
Popculture

Ben Affleck's High Octane Thriller Blows up on Netflix

Ben Affleck's 2010 crime thriller The Town is unexpectedly dominating Netflix's Top 10 lists. Subscribers must be feeling nostalgic for the decade-old movie, which also stars Jeremy Renner, Jon Hamm and Blake Lively among others. The Town held the No. 5 spot on one of Netflix's Top 10 movies list this weekend, according to a report by Yahoo News.
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olivia Colman
Person
Jimmy Fallon
Person
Christopher Mcdonald
Person
Ben Mendelsohn
Person
Emilia Clarke
Person
Killian Scott
Person
Cobie Smulders
ComicBook

Cancelled CBS Series Returning on New Network This Spring

It was revealed last year that the CBS legal drama All Rise, previously canceled by the network in May of last year, had officially been revived by OWN (The Oprah Winfrey Network) for a third season. OWN previously confirmed a 20 episode order for the show's new season and now we know when the series will be back. TV Line brings word that series star Simone Missick announced on the All Rise Instagram account the show will return in the spring of this year on OWN, further confirming that "new beginnings" will be the main theme for the season (get it?).
TV SERIES
Popculture

Chris Evans to Reportedly Play Legendary Actor in High-Profile Movie

Captain America star Chris Evans is reportedly in talks to star in a movie about Gene Kelly, the iconic musical movie star of Singin' In The Rain. The news comes just weeks after another Marvel Studios star, Tom Holland, confirmed he was going to make a movie about Kelly's contemporary, Fred Astaire, for Sony. The Kelly project is based on an idea Evans came up with himself, reports Deadline.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘And Just Like That…’ Chris Noth Cut From Season 1 Finale

Chris Noth‘s surprise appearance in And Just Like That‘s finale airing on Feb. 3 has been scrapped, a source has confirmed to Deadline. The scrubbing is the latest fallout for Noth following accusations of sexual assault were made against the actor by multiple women. He has denied the allegations. Noth, who portrays Mr. Big in the franchise, died in the premiere episode of HBO Max’s Sex and the City spin-off but was due to return in a flashback scene set in Paris. Big’s wife Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), tucked his ashes away in the closet of her Brownstone until she could find where he wanted to be. In paparazzi photos shot in Paris, Carrie is shown emptying out what looked like ashes out of her Eiffel Tower purse and into the Seine River. HBO Max has declined to comment. According to TV Line who broke the news of the finale edit, the creative team behind the series decided the images shot in the City of Lights were not integral to the scene. Noth recently made his final appearance in CBS’ The Equilizer after it was announced he was fired from the show in connection to the same allegations.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Secret Invasion#Rie#Secret Invasion News#Sinvasionnews#Apple
Popculture

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Rejected Sequels to These 3 Hit Movies

Almost every movie Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson makes could give birth to a sequel, but not all of them get one. That's because Johnson and his Seven Bucks Productions partner Hiram Garcia are very selective about their projects. Studios have approached them about sequels to Journey 2: Mysterious Island, Rampage, and San Andreas, only to have Johnson and Garcia shoot down the idea.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Distractify

How to Watch Kristen Stewart Transform Into Princess Di in 'Spencer'

Although the 2022 Golden Globes were different from any other year — no broadcast, no ceremony, and no celebrities — we’re still thankful for their help with Oscar prep. And this year, the Golden Globes reminded us that if we haven’t yet seen Kristen Stewart take on the role of Princess Diana in Spencer, it’s time to change that.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Yes, That Emma Watson Mistake Has Been Confirmed By The Harry Potter Anniversary Producers, And Will Be Fixed

As die hard fans jumped into the heartwarming reunion that was Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, a rather glaring error presented itself early on. By total accident, a photo of actor Emma Roberts was used in a segment that was supposed to be showing young Emma Watson, in her pre-Potter childhood. Thanks to the eagle eyed fans that spotted this mistake, the producers of the special have confirmed that there was a mixup, and have promised that all will be fixed.
MOVIES
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

THE MARVELS: It Looks Like The CAPTAIN MARVEL Sequel Will Feature Two Surprise MCU Actors - Possible SPOILERS

Captain Marvel 2 is shaping up to be a bigger movie than we ever expected, and while very little has been revealed about the plot, we do know The Marvels will unite Carol Danvers with Ms. Marvel and Monica Rambeau/Spectrum. Chances are it will be a cosmic adventure based on WandaVision's mid-credits scene, but it looks like the sequel will also include a couple of familiar faces.
MOVIES
Cosmopolitan

Bradley Cooper Went Full Frontal in 'Nightmare Alley' and Said It Was a "Big Deal"

Guillermo del Toro’s new noir film Nightmare Alley is coming out right in time for awards season, and apparently Bradley Cooper casually does some full-frontal nudity in it. According to The Hollywood Reporter the script called for Bradley "to bare his body — full frontal and partial backside" during a scene that involves his character in a bathtub and "engaging in a sexual act with Toni Collette’s character."
MOVIES
IndieWire

Gal Gadot Says Controversial ‘Cleopatra’ Will Be ‘What the World Needs to Hear Now’

The upcoming epic “Cleopatra” is moving ahead with star Gal Gadot, despite being dogged by controversy and a recent shift in the director’s chair, as “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” filmmaker Kari Skogland is now taking over for “Wonder Woman” director Patty Jenkins. Back when the movie was first announced in December 2020, it stirred up controversy due to the fact that Gadot is an Israeli actress playing an Egyptian queen of mixed race. But without revealing too much, Gadot told InStyle Magazine (via Variety) what to expect about the movie, which she says will tell “the story the...
MOVIES
Deadline

Ridley Scott Chooses Vanessa Kirby To Play Josephine Opposite Joaquin Phoenix’s Napoleon In Apple Epic ‘Kitbag’

EXCLUSIVE: Vanessa Kirby is Ridley Scott’s choice to play Empress Josephine opposite Joaquin Phoenix’s Napoleon in Kitbag, the historical drama for Apple that begins production this spring. She will replace Jodie Comer, who exited the project over scheduling. Her reps are negotiating a deal for Kirby, who is coming off an Oscar nomination for her gut-wrenching performance in Pieces of a Woman. Scripted by Scott’s All the Money in the World collaborator David Scarpa, Kitbag explores Bonaparte’s origins and his swift, told through the lens of his addictive and often volatile relationship with the Empress. Scott and Kevin Walsh are...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy