Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced that all Secretary of State departments, including Driver Services facilities, will extend the temporary shut-down. “After careful consideration and out of an abundance of caution, we have decided to extend the closures of offices and Driver Services facilities an additional week, with a reopening date set for Monday, January 24, 2022, due to the continued high number of COVID-19 cases,” White said. “The health and safety of employees and the public remains my top priority, and face-to-face transactions potentially increase the further spread of the virus. We are pleased to see what appears to be the beginning of a downswing in COVID-19 cases and, if this trend continues, we will reopen January 24 for face-to-face transactions.”

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO