ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Stelter: This bureaucratic success story is newsworthy

By CNN
CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Brian Stelter says many people were shocked to see that the...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Who Will Replace Chris Cuomo? Even CNN Doesn’t Seem Sure (Yet)

Let’s get after it: Even as CNN puts much of its energy into launching a new streaming-video hub, it’s also trying to figure out how to replace Chris Cuomo in its pivotal 9 p.m. time slot. Some staffers at the WarnerMedia network believe CNN has been holding the equivalent of on-air tryouts in recent weeks, turning over the 9 p.m. hour to hosts like Michael Smerconish, Laura Coates and Brianna Keilar. Jim Acosta, the former White House reporter turned weekend anchor, takes a turn this week. Both he and Keilar have held forth under the program banner, “Democracy in Peril,” a...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Stelter
The Guardian

Trevor Noah on Biden’s hot mic drop: ‘What happens when you’ve been on Zoom for two years’

Late-night hosts assessed a hot mic moment for Joe Biden on Monday, in which the president insulted a Fox News reporter. At the tail end of a press conference, Fox News’s White House correspondent, Peter Doocy, asked whether Biden viewed inflation as a potential political liability ahead of the midterms this year. His rostrum microphone still on, Biden was heard responding, sarcastically, “that’s a great asset. More inflation. What a stupid son of a bitch.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Candace Owens faces mockery after suggesting Americans want her on Supreme Court

Conservative critic Candace Owens was mocked online after she suggested that Americans wanted her to be the next Supreme Court justice following the retirement of Stephen Breyer.Ms Owens noticed her name was trending on Twitter and asked in a tweet: “Am I really trending because America wants me to be the next Supreme Court justice? What an honour! (sic).”Shortly after president Joe Biden announced he would nominate his pick for the Supreme Court to fill Mr Breyer’s seat before the end of February, she again took to Twitter to share her remark.During his campaign for the presidency, Mr Biden had...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Independent

JD Vance defends offensive tweet about Alec Baldwin

Hillbilly Ellegy author and US Senate candidate JD Vance was asked in an interview this weekend about his tweet calling for Donald Trump’s Twitter account to be reinstated after actor Alec Baldwin was involved in a fatal shooting.Mr Baldwin was involved in an incident last year during the filming of the movie Rust in which a gun in his hand fired and a round struck the film’s director of photography, Halyna Hutchins, killing her. The film’s director was also hit, but not fatally, and the incident is now under investigation.A day after the shooting occurred Mr Vance posted a...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
The Independent

Jon Stewart told Bezos his vision for future was a ‘recipe for revolution’ – and Obama agreed

Jon Stewart says he warned Jeff Bezos during a private White House dinner that his vision of the future of work was a “recipe for revolution”.Recalling the encounter on the podcast The Problem with Jon Stewart, the comedian said he met Mr Bezos when they were guests of then-president Barack Obama and his wife Michelle.The Amazon founder had been describing a future economy where workers’ primary task was to deliver goods and services to “billionaires”, Mr Stewart claimed. The former Daily Show host said he tried to explain that many workers wanted to feel as if they were making...
CELEBRITIES
CNN

CNN

849K+
Followers
129K+
Post
677M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy