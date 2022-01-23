‘Billions’ returns, without Damian Lewis: How to watch Season 6 online, for free

Despite Bobby “Axe” Axelrod absence, Billions will still focus on its conflict between capitalism and regulation as it returns for Season 6. Executive producers say the spirit of the show — and its cutthroat dynamics — are still very much in play. “It is set in the same world,” says co-creator Brian Koppelman. “But as the world changes, the show has changed too.” Koppelman adds: "What is happening is part of an evolution which started when we were examining a certain kind of billionaire. We wanted to see if there can be such a thing as a billionaire who isn’t a drain on society. Is it possible to be a beneficent figure in that position?” As fellow co-creator David Levien notes, “when we started the show, we were very much captivated by silent hedge fund guys trading stocks, trying to stay in the shadows and not become famous. Over the years, we’ve seen people use their prominence and their wealth in the public space to try and move discourse and use that as an extra source of power.”

TV SERIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO