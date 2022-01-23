ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Billions’ returns, without Damian Lewis: How to watch Season 6 online, for free

By Kristi Turnquist
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When “Billions” returns for Season 6 on Sunday, you can expect more plotlines about battles for power among obscenely wealthy people and the politicos who oppose them. What you won’t find is original star Damian Lewis in the role of Bobby Axelrod, the hedge-fund gazillionaire who served as the antagonist to...

The Oregonian

‘The Gilded Age’ premieres Monday: How to watch online

With his new HBO series, “The Gilded Age,” Julian Fellowes essentially moves “Downton Abbey” back in time, and across the pond. With “Downton Abbey,” which Fellowes created and wrote, the story focused on a way of living that was in decline. With “The Gilded Age,” Fellowes turns his sights on the era in American history when vast fortunes were being built, which led to conflict between those who thought of themselves as New York City’s established old money, and the upstart nouveau riche millionaires.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Why did Damian Lewis leave Billions, role of Bobby Axelrod?

Why did Damian Lewis leave Billions at the end of season 5, and his role of Bobby Axelrod? As you watch the premiere, maybe you wonder about this. If that turns out to be the case, of course we’re more than happy to help you out! Let’s start things off here by noting what we can: Lewis is gone from the show, and we don’t expect him to have a big role in the near future. Axe is still alive, but he fled the country at the end of this past season.
CELEBRITIES
TheHDRoom

Watch ‘Britannia’ Season 3 Episodes Online for Free

Season 3 of the popular Roman invasion of Britain series Britannia is finally arriving in the US after premiering in the UK last fall. David Morrissey, Mackenzie Crook, and Sophie Okonedo are all back for more dramatic overseas adventures. The Britannia Season 3 Episode 1 premiere date and time is...
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream How To Be Single Free Online

Here are the best places to watch and stream How To Be Single as of January 2022!. Where is the best place to watch and stream How To Be Single as of January 2022? We've compiled an updated list of streaming services that currently have How To Be Single movie available to watch!
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Righteous Gemstones’ Renewed for Season 3 at HBO

“The Righteous Gemstones” has been renewed for Season 3 at HBO. The news comes as the comedy series is still airing its second season, which is due to air its finale on Feb. 27 on the premium cabler. Season 2 kicked off on Jan. 9 with the first two episodes dropping, with new episodes airing on HBO and HBO Max weekly after that. Reports began circulating that the show had gotten an early Season 3 renewal in October 2021 after executive producer David Gordon Green said in an interview that the renewal was happening, but HBO has not officially commented until...
TV SERIES
The Oregonian

‘Botched’ returns this week on E!: How to watch, date, trailer, stream for free

Plastic surgeons who transform their patients from “Botched” to beautiful are returning to TV this week. Dr. Terry Dubrow and Dr. Paul Nassif’s “Botched” is back with new episodes on E! on Tuesday, Jan. 25, at 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT). You can also watch the show on FuboTV, Hulu + Live TV and Sling. The series, which debuted on E! in 2016, shows the surgical skills and expertise of the doctors who set out to correct damage done by prior surgeries.
TV & VIDEOS
The Oregonian

How to watch Jenny Ortega and Maddie Ziegler in ‘The Fallout’: Premiere date, trailer, streaming info

“The Fallout” premieres on HBO Max Thursday, Jan. 27. The series, according to the streaming service, follows Vada as she reevaluates her relationship with herself, her family, friends, and her view of the world after a school shooting. Vada and Mia become close friends as they work through their trauma from the event together. The series received input from the Crisis Text Line and the National Alliance of Mental Illness and includes trigger warnings because it deals with traumatic content.
TV SERIES
TechRadar

How to watch Resident Alien season 2 online from anywhere

After growing attached to the rural town of Patience, where the locals are just as curious as the alien doing a pretty poor job of pretending to be a human doctor, it suddenly dawns on Captain Hah Re that his people are still hell-bent on the total annihilation of the planet, including Asta! What's an alien mercenary with a soft side to do? Read on to find out how to watch Resident Alien season 2 online wherever you are in the world.
TV SERIES
Deadline

Claire Danes Joins FX Limited Series ‘Fleishman Is In Trouble’

EXCLUSIVE: Emmy winner Claire Danes is set to star opposite Jesse Eisenberg and Lizzy Caplan in FX’s Fleishman is in Trouble, a limited series adaptation of Taffy Brodesser-Akner’s bestselling debut novel of the same name, which will stream on Hulu. Created by Brodesser-Akner, the story is centered on recently separated forty-something Toby Fleishman (Eisenberg) who dives into the brave new world of app-based dating with the kind of success he never had dating in his youth, before he got married at the tail-end of medical school. But just at the start of his first summer of sexual freedom, his ex-wife, Rachel (Danes),...
TV SERIES
The Oregonian

How to watch ‘Take Out with Lisa Ling’: Release date, trailer, streaming info

“Take Out With Lisa Ling” explores history through food, and it debuts on HBO Max on Thursday, Jan. 27. In “Take Out,” according to the streaming service, award-winning journalist Lisa Ling travels from the bayous of Louisiana to Orange County’s Little Saigon exploring the foods we love, all while shining a long-overdue spotlight on the contributions Asian Americans have been making to the United States.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Annaleigh Ashford Joins Hulu's Chippendales Limited Series Immigrant

B Positive‘s Annaleigh Ashford will moonlight as Kumail Nanjiani’s wife in Hulu’s forthcoming Chippendales origin story Immigrant, TVLine has learned. Starring Nanjiani as Chippendales founder Somen “Steve” Banerjee, the limited series chronicles the “insane, darkly comedic, crime-ridden story behind the unique male revue that became a cultural phenomenon,” per Hulu. Ashford will play Steve’s other half Irene, an accountant by trade who shares her hubby’s passion for tax loopholes and revenue expansion. Shy and unassuming at first, Irene steadily finds her footing within the company, growing into a formidable behind-the-scenes powerhouse. The cast also includes White Lotus breakout Murray Bartlett as Nick De Noia, a producer/choreographer responsible for transforming Chippendales from a seedy male strip joint in West LA to the global juggernaut it would one day become. The eight-part series will be written by Pam & Tommy creator Robert Siegel, who serves as an EP alongside Nanjiani, Dylan Sellers, Emily V. Gordon, Rajiv Joseph and Mehar Sethi.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Billions has to reset itself while maintaining its primary focus in wake of Damian Lewis' departure

Despite Bobby “Axe” Axelrod absence, Billions will still focus on its conflict between capitalism and regulation as it returns for Season 6. Executive producers say the spirit of the show — and its cutthroat dynamics — are still very much in play. “It is set in the same world,” says co-creator Brian Koppelman. “But as the world changes, the show has changed too.” Koppelman adds: "What is happening is part of an evolution which started when we were examining a certain kind of billionaire. We wanted to see if there can be such a thing as a billionaire who isn’t a drain on society. Is it possible to be a beneficent figure in that position?” As fellow co-creator David Levien notes, “when we started the show, we were very much captivated by silent hedge fund guys trading stocks, trying to stay in the shadows and not become famous. Over the years, we’ve seen people use their prominence and their wealth in the public space to try and move discourse and use that as an extra source of power.”
TV SERIES
