HOBBS, N.M. (Gray News) – An 18-year-old in New Mexico is facing charges after police said she admitted she put her newborn son in the garbage. According to the Hobbs Police Department, officers responded to reports of an infant in a dumpster around 8 p.m. Friday. Through their investigation, police estimate the infant had been there for about six hours.

HOBBS, NM ・ 17 DAYS AGO