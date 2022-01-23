ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

‘OTU – The Healing Quilt’: Norfolk-based Teens With a Purpose establishes project aiming for understanding, healing surrounding race

By Julius Ayo
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cuYIy_0dtcxqNQ00

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk-based organization is getting creative to “build understanding and healing” around race and racism in Hampton Roads.

Teens With a Purpose has established “OTU: The Healing Quilt” which is an interactive experience brought together from personal experiences connected to race and racism in Hampton Roads as shared by youth and adults of the African Diaspora.

OTU means ONE in the Igbo language of Nigeria.

This cultural project culminates in song, poem, dance, and through storytelling as a multimedia sensation.
The project is funded in part by Hampton Roads Community Foundation & Virginia Humanities.

The schedule for the event is as follows:

  • Sunday, January 23, 7 pm – 8 pm – Virtual Only
  • Saturday, February 26, Chrysler Museum of Art Kaufman Theatre 1 pm – 2 pm Hybrid (Live/Virtual)
  • Friday, March 11 at Wells Theatre, 3 pm – 5 pm Hybrid (Live/Virtual)

Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
City
Community, VA
Norfolk, VA
Society
City
Norfolk, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quilt#Dance#Racism#African#Igbo#Chrysler Museum#Wells Theatre#Google Play
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Kids
Country
Nigeria
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Google
WAVY News 10

Chesapeake Health Dept. hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics, testings at Dominion Commons throughout February

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The Chesapeake Health Department has provided a calendar for upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinics and testings in February. The vaccine clinics and testings will be held at Dominion Commons which is located at 648 Grassfield Parkway. Health officials will not require an appointment or ID. Minors will need to be accompanied by […]
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy