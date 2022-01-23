ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Truck carrying 100 monkeys crashes in Pennsylvania, escapees now accounted for

By Sydney Kostus, Nexstar Media Wire, Mark Hiller
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fxXe0_0dtcxTGp00

VALLEY TOWNSHIP, Penn. ( WBRE/WYOU ) — Several monkeys scampered away from a crash scene Friday night in Pennsylvania, leading to a difficult search. As of Saturday night, the search has finally come to an end.

A monkey climbing a tree along a Pennsylvania highway is just about the last thing you’d expect to see especially in winter. But that’s exactly what happened in a wooded area near Danville where Route 54 meets Interstate 80 about 130 miles northeast of Philadelphia.

Wildfire along California coast grows to 1,500 acres, prompts mandatory evacuations

The monkeys were in crates inside an enclosed trailer when Pennsylvania State Police say the truck driver turned in front of an oncoming dump truck.

“The next thing I know the dump truck hits the trailer and it spins around and both of them crashed down into the trees,” Michele Fallon told Nexstar’s WBRE/WYOU.

Fallon stopped and says a bystander said cats were inside those crates.

“They had this like a green cloth over so I peel it back and I go to stick my finger in there to try to pet it and it pops its head up, and I’m like, ‘Oh, it’s a monkey!’ So I was like, I’m shocked, I walk over to the guy and I’m like, ‘They’re not cats, they’re monkeys.’ He goes, ‘They’re what?’ I’m like, ‘They’re monkeys!'” explained Fallon.

Not just any monkeys – there were 100 cynomolgus macaque monkeys from Africa headed to a lab in Missouri for testing. At one point, it was thought four monkeys had escaped but it was actually three.

Free N95 masks are being distributed at Montgomery County libraries

State police and the Pennsylvania Game Commission began an hours-long search after the crash.

Two monkeys were found Friday night and put down but one was still on the loose, according to a State Police tweet Saturday morning. By early Saturday evening, troopers indicated that the last one was located and recovered.

The entire ordeal caught the attention of people like TJ Steckley who works at a nearby fast-food restaurant.

“Last night I was just scrolling through my phone and I saw people posting about it and thought it was pretty weird and then my mom came in my room and asked me about it, asked me to help go look for the monkeys,” Steckley said.

This area is usually quiet, according to Steckley, and he still can’t believe what happened.

“Everyone’s talking about it pretty much, it’s the talk of the town now,” he explained.

Meanwhile, Fallon told WBRE/WYOU the CDC contacted her saying that since the monkeys were not quarantined and monitored, she needs to take precautions because of the close contact she had with one of them in a crate.

Community members trying to preserve Civil War battlefield as Sheetz proposes new truck stop on historic land

State police did not disclose exactly when and how the last of the monkeys was located.

Early Saturday, reporter Syndey Kostas covered this unique story when one monkey was still missing. You can find that video below.

PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) released a statement Saturday encouraging the scientific community not to transport monkeys from other countries into the United States and to stop experimentation on them in laboratories. The statement read, in part:

Importing monkeys and tormenting them in laboratories is likely to cause more human illness than experimenting on them will ever prevent.”

PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals)

Fallon is thankful she is not experiencing any symptoms. But if she does, she was told she must notify the health department.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WDVM 25

Electrical fire causes $15,000 in damages to Hagerstown home

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — An electrical fire caused damages of about $15,000 to a home at the 9000 block of Garis Shop Drive on Thursday afternoon. The electrical fire occurred due to a treadmill still plugged into a socket inside the garage, according to Fire Marshal Edward L. Ernst. There was one person present at the time of the […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
WDVM 25

Manassas man arrested for attack at gym

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — A man is behind bars following a vicious attack at a gym in Manassas, Virginia, where police say 21-year-old Cameron Payton assaulted a 46-year-old man. It happened at Planet Fitness on 7680 of Stream Walk Lane. Police say Payton and the victim, who knew each other, were involved in a verbal […]
MANASSAS, VA
WDVM 25

Juliet’s Italian market and café victim of burglary

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — A local food market in downtown Fredrick was a victim of burglary. Owner Juliet Kaufman, of Juliet’s Italian Market and Café located on East Church Street, was shocked when she went she arrived at her business Tuesday morning. “When I got here, you know, the police and looking at it, so […]
FREDERICK, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Danville, PA
State
California State
County
Philadelphia, PA
State
Missouri State
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
City
California, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Accidents
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Valley Township, PA
WDVM 25

Two teens arrested after D.C. shooting

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — A 15-year-old and a 14-year-old were arrested after a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Washington, D.C. Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) first responded to New York Avenue and Florida Avenue NE around 2:42 p.m. They said that three firearms were recovered during the arrest. Police are still investigating this case.
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Cdc#Monkeys#Traffic Accident#Pennsylvania State Police#Nexstar#Wbre Wyou#N95
WDVM 25

Cybersecurity and protecting health officers is a concern managing omicron variant spread in Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — In Maryland, the security of the state’s health care infrastructure has been under attack. It goes back to the end of last year when there was a cybersecurity breach of the database tracking the infestation rate of the omicron variant, compromising metrics on vaccine distribution, hospitalization and the level of community […]
ANNAPOLIS, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
WDVM 25

UPDATE: Man placed infant between himself and SWAT, police say

UPDATE (9:21 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 26): According to a criminal complaint, Stephen Michael Perroti has been charged with felony child neglect creating risk of injury, and he is being held in the Western Regional Jail. Police say that a female victim told them that Perroti was having some sort of psychotic episode, saying that […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WDVM 25

Experts explain the dangers of carbon monoxide

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — With winter here, most of us are shutting our windows and cranking up the heat, but did you know the lack of airflow in homes can increase your risk of carbon monoxide poisoning. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, carbon monoxide is a silent but deadly gas, responsible for […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WDVM 25

Manassas woman arrested for assault of multiple people, including officer

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — A woman is behind bars following an assault on multiple people, including an officer in Manassas, Virginia. Police say 30-year-old Sierra Antris Ward assaulted a 64-year-old woman and 27-year-old man. It happened on the 5500 block of Assateague Pl. During the investigation, police discovered that Ward and a family member were […]
MANASSAS, VA
WDVM 25

Washington County Health Department distributes free KN95 masks

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Federal health officials are recommending Americans use higher-grade KN95 masks to protect themselves from the Omicron variant, instead of the cloth masks that many are used to. But these KN95 masks have been tricky to get a hold of. The Washington County Health Department is giving out masks to the […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
WDVM 25

“Ghost Gun” to front of line for Maryland General Assembly

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Days after a 15-year-old was allegedly shot in a Montgomery County high school bathroom, Maryland state lawmakers are fast-tracking tough regulations on so-called ghost guns. There is a sense of urgency about getting a bill signed into law from this latest incident. The latest shooting has caught the attention of Senators […]
MARYLAND STATE
WDVM 25

Bomb threat in Parkersburg, one person in custody

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WOWK) — Parkersburg police say that there is a reported bomb threat at Rural King in the Park Shopping Center. They say that Parkersburg PD, the Parkersburg Fire Department, and “several other law enforcement agencies,” are on the scene currently. They say that one person is in custody and authorities are checking the […]
PARKERSBURG, WV
WDVM 25

Should police be in schools? Magruder HS shooting sparks debate

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Ever since the shooting at Magruder High School on Friday that left a 10th-grade student in critical condition, it’s reopened the conversation of whether schools are safer with police in the buildings. After 19 years, this was the first year the school resource officers program was removed at MCPS, but this […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy