After 30 years of steady decline in the U.S., tobacco usage has suddenly become more common yet again. Lately, there seems to be a smoke shop on every corner selling everything from regular cigarettes to electronic vaporizers in every flavor imaginable. And these products are often essential to have for every young person in the U.S. Even famous celebrities like Doja Cat, who has millions of followers, goes live on social media touting a colorful vaporizer that lights up with each drag. It is clear that social media plays a large role in this sudden trend, and big tobacco companies will benefit from this and further exacerbate the problem.

