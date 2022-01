BOSTON (CBS) – Blockbuster. Blizzard. Historic. It’s all on the table. We may be closing in on one of the biggest nor’easters in recent memory. Confidence continues to increase that a monster, multifaceted coastal storm is about to unleash its full fury on New England. We are forecasting snow in feet, winds over 70 miles per hour and several hours of white-out, blizzard conditions. The National Weather Service has officially placed coastal Massachusetts in a Blizzard Warning through Sunday at 5 a.m. Blizzard conditions are not associated with snow totals but are in fact due to wind and visibility. Those by the...

