Middle East

Saudi-Led Coalition Says Two Foreigners Injured in a Houthi Missile Attack

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAIRO (Reuters) -The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said two foreigners, Sudanese and Bengali, sustained minor injuries when a ballistic missile fired by the Iran-aligned Houthi movement had fallen in...

NPR

Photos show the aftermath of the fatal Abu Dhabi attack

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Satellite photos obtained by The Associated Press on Tuesday appear to show the aftermath of a fatal attack on an oil facility in the capital of the United Arab Emirates claimed by Yemen's Houthi rebels. The images by Planet Labs PBC analyzed by the...
MIDDLE EAST
International Business Times

Many Dead Or Missing As 'Horrific' Air Strike Destroys Yemen Jail

A "horrific" air strike on a Yemeni prison has left many dead or missing, aid workers said on Friday after a night of deadly bombing that underlined a dramatic escalation in violence. Gruesome scenes came to light in Saada, heartland of the Huthi rebel movement, as rescue workers pulled bodies...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Yemen rebels lose key battleground area after missile attack on UAE

Yemen's Huthi rebels were expelled from a key battleground district by UAE-trained Giants Brigade fighters, the militia said Tuesday, a day after the insurgents' latest missile attack on Abu Dhabi. On Monday, the rebels renewed their attack on Abu Dhabi when two ballistic missiles were intercepted over the city, scattering debris. 
MIDDLE EAST
#Yemen#Iran#Houthi Movement#Saudi Led Coalition#Reuters#Sudanese
Saudi-led coalition denies targeting detention centre in Yemen’s Saada

CAIRO (Reuters) – The Saudi-led coalition fighting Iran-aligned Houthis in Yemen denied targeting a detention centre in Yemen’s Saada province, saying the facility hit was not a site restricted from strikes, the Saudi official news agency SPA reported on Saturday. A Reuters witness said several people, including African...
MIDDLE EAST
UPI News

UAE says it intercepted 2 ballistic missiles shot at Abu Dhabi

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- The United Arab Emirates early Monday said it intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles launched toward Abu Dhabi by Iran-backed Houthi rebels, making it the second time in a week that the militant group has targeted the capital city. The violence suggests an escalation in fighting...
MIDDLE EAST
Reuters

U.N. chief condemns deadly Saudi-led coalition strike in Yemen

SAADA/NEW YORK, Yemen, Jan 21 (Reuters) - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned air strikes by a Saudi-led coalition in Yemen on Friday that reportedly killed at least 60 people in a detention center in the Houthi-held Saada province. A Reuters witness said several people, including African migrants, died in...
UNITED NATIONS
Idaho8.com

Saudi led-coalition launches airstrikes on Yemeni capital after deadly Houthi drone strike in Abu Dhabi

The Saudi led-coalition fighting in Yemen launched airstrikes on the Yemeni capital on Monday, shortly after Iranian-backed Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for a deadly drone attack in the United Arab Emirates. “In response to the threat and military necessity, airstrikes began on Sana’a,” Saudi Arabia’s state-run Al-Ekhbariya said on Twitter....
MIDDLE EAST
WTOP

Saudi-led coalition says it’s probing deadly prison strike

CAIRO (AP) — The Saud Arabia-led coalition at war in Yemen announced Thursday it is investigating an airstrike on a detention facility there that killed dozens of people. The strike last week on the prison in the north of the country was one of the deadliest single attacks in the yearslong war between the coalition and the Houthi rebels. It came as hostilities have increased in recent weeks.
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

People posting videos of UAE attack summoned under vague law

State prosecutors in Abu Dhabi summoned people who shared videos on social media of Emirati defense forces intercepting missiles fired by Yemen's Houthis at the nation's capital, a state-run report said Wednesday. The move by prosecutors against social media users indicates the destabilizing potential of continued attacks on the United Arab Emirates, even if the missiles are intercepted without injury to residents as happened on Monday. The United Arab Emirates relies on millions of foreigners for its economic survival; a perception of instability threatens this business model. The UAE which is also home to the gleaming tourism...
MIDDLE EAST
US News and World Report

UAE Summons People for Sharing Videos of Missile Attack Interception

DUBAI (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates public prosecutors' office said on Wednesday it had summoned several people for sharing videos showing defence systems intercepting Monday's missile attack https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/uaes-defense-ministry-destroyed-2-houthi-ballistic-missiles-wam-2022-01-24/?enowpopup by Yemen's Houthi movement. The UAE, the region's commercial and tourism hub, rarely discusses its security in public but had confirmed...
MIDDLE EAST
BBC

IS militants surrender as Kurdish-led forces surround Syria prison

Kurdish-led forces in Syria say another 250 militants have surrendered as they work to clear the last part of a prison seized by the Islamic State (IS) group. At least 300 handed themselves in on Monday as Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) commandos moved into the facility in the north-eastern city of Hasaka.
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Iraqi PM inspects Syria border as IS attacks stoke fears

Iraq’s prime minister made a rare visit to the country’s border with Syria on Wednesday, to support troops and state that Iraqi forces were capable of resisting the Islamic State group. The visit came after militants staged a number of deadly attacks that stoked fears IS may be staging a comeback. Mustafa al-Kadhimi was in Ninevah province to inspect security measures and boost morale. Concerns of further IS attacks have been growing since over 100 militants just over the border stormed the largest detention facility in Syria's northeast, seeking to liberate suspected IS members. The attack was the biggest...
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Syria Kurds retake prison, ending six-day IS attack

Kurdish forces on Wednesday retook full control of a prison in northeast Syria where Islamic State group jihadists had been holed up since attacking it six days earlier. The Observatory, which relies on a network of sources inside Syria, confirmed that the attack was over, after nearly six full days that turned the largest city in northeast Syria into a war zone. 
MIDDLE EAST
The Associated Press

Syria Kurdish forces close in on IS-controlled prison wing

BEIRUT (AP) — U.S.-backed Syrian Kurdish fighters deployed inside a prison in northeast Syria on Monday, closing in on the facility’s last wing controlled by militants for days, the force and a war monitor said. The raid follows the surrender of hundreds of Islamic State fighters and aims to end one of the most brazen attacks by the group in years.
MILITARY
foreigndesknews.com

Report: Taliban Threatened to Send 2,000 Suicide Bombers to Washington DC

The Taliban late last year reportedly warned the United States that it will deploy 2,000 suicide bombers to Washington, D.C., if the Biden administration follows through with a plan to post the same number of soldiers at the U.S. embassy facility in Kabul, Afghanistan. The Taliban telegraphed the warning to...
MILITARY
AFP

US army confirms Russian mercenaries in Mali

The US army has confirmed the presence of Russian mercenaries from the Wagner group in Mali, which the African nation's government has denied amid increasingly strained relations with the West. "Wagner is in Mali," General Stephen Townsend, the head of US Africa Command, said in an interview with Voice of America, "They are there, we think, numbering several hundred now." "They're deploying there, supported by the Russian military, Russian Air Force airplanes are delivering them," he said, directly tying the Wagner group to the Kremlin, a link that Moscow denies. "The world can see this happening," Townsend said. "It's a great concern to us."
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

