ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

Weapons, Kidnapping, And Vandalism In Stockton Saturday Night

By CBS13 Staff
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eLsIl_0dtcvR9H00

STOCKTON (CBS13) — It was a dark night in Stockton Saturday night with three crimes to report.

The first was a weapon arrest that took place on Camanche Lane in the Lakeview District. Officers arrived at a residence to conduct a compliance search during which they discovered two firearms. They arrested Giavonni Duckworth-Scott, 24, Ramello McDowell, 19, and a fourteen-year-old for weapons charges.

The second incident was a kidnapping that occurred on Bridle Path and Welch Avenue in the Valley Oak District. A 26-year-old woman was standing in the area when a suspect approached her and pulled her into his vehicle. The victim fought back as the suspect drove away and then the suspect stopped to let the victim out. The victim ran to a nearby residence and called the police.

The final incident involved vandalism on Center Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard in the Seaport District. The 28-year-old victim was stopped in his car when the suspect climbed on top of it. The suspect vandalized the vehicle and refused to come down. When officers arrived, the suspect ignored them and then had to be removed by officers.

Comments / 1

pot stirring
4d ago

There were a lot more then 3 crimes in Stockton on Saturday night they should have stated the fact that those 3 crimes were only 3% of the crimes reported. On another note, if someone jumps on my car, I would hit the gas and get up to 50 mph and slam on the brakes to buck them off and hit the gas again.

Reply
3
Related
CBS Sacramento

Search On For Suspect Linked To 2 Oakdale Burglaries

OAKDALE (CBS13) — Authorities are asking for help in finding a suspect wanted for at least two recent Oakdale burglaries. Oakdale police say the most recent incident happened early Monday morning at Paul’s Liquor along East F Street. Officers say they responded to the scene to investigate an alarm going off at the business and found a man near a shattered door. The man was reportedly trying to pull a bag through the door, officers say. It appears the bag was full of stolen tobacco products. Officers tried to stop the man, but he quickly took off in a sedan. The car was last seen heading southbound on Grove Street. Investigators believe the man is also possibly responsible for another burglary at the 76 gas station also along the same street back in December. The suspect in that incident also stole nicotine products, police say. Surveillance photos of the suspect in Monday’s incident have been released by the police department. Anyone who recognizes him is urged to call detectives at (209) 847-2231.
OAKDALE, CA
CBS Sacramento

San Diego Murder Suspect Arrested In Fairfield

FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — A murder suspect wanted out of San Diego was arrested this week in Fairfield, authorities said Thursday. Guillermo Lopez-Perez, 22, was arrested just after 6:30 a.m. Tuesday in Solano County, San Diego police said in a news release. The Solano County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday Lopez-Perez was detained safely and has already been handed over to San Diego police. Lopez-Perez is accused of fatally stabbing Rodrigo Diaz-Perez, 27, in San Diego’s Logan Heights neighborhood on the afternoon of January 1.
FAIRFIELD, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sheriff: Suspect Admits To Pointing Gun At Neighbor During Argument

SOLANO COUNTY (CBS13) — A dispute between neighbors ended with one of them getting arrested for allegedly brandishing a handgun, deputies say. The Solano County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were recently dispatched to a reported dispute between neighbors in an unspecified part of unincorporated Vacaville. One of the neighbors later told deputies that the other person pointed allegedly pointed a gun at them during the dispute. Deputies say the suspect, a prior felon, admitted to pointing the handgun. Deputies searched the suspect’s home and seized numerous handguns, rifles and ammunition. The neighbor has since been arrested and booked into jail.
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Driver Running Red Light Caused East Sacramento Crash That Killed Woman, Police Say

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A January 13 crash in an East Sacramento intersection that left one woman dead was caused by a driver running a red light, police confirmed on Wednesday. According to the Sacramento Police Department, traffic detectives confirmed that a driver entered the intersection of Folsom Boulevard and 60th Street against a red light. Two vehicles were involved and the woman, a parent, was crossing the intersection at the time of the collision, police said. Investigators said the driver wasn’t speeding and DUI was not a factor. The woman killed was identified by a Sacramento County coroner as Guadalupe Jimenez, 45. No arrests have been made. Sacramento police said the investigation will be turned over to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office, which will determine if criminal charges apply.
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stockton, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Stockton, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS Sacramento

Man Convicted In Brutal El Dorado County Domestic Violence Case Faces Life In Prison

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) — A man convicted in the brutal attack of his former girlfriend in El Dorado County is now facing life in prison. Edgar Bringas-Zavala was convicted of forcible rape, domestic violence, false imprisonment and criminal threats by a South Lake Tahoe jury back on Jan. 19. Prosecutors say Bringas-Zavala attacked his then-girlfriend back in the summer of 2020. Over the course of two days, prosecutors said Bringas-Zavala brutally attacked the woman – strangling, smothering and beating her. Bringas-Zavala had already served multiple prison sentences for other attacks on women. Four other previous victims testified at the trial, prosecutors said. It took the jury 45 minutes to deliberate before convicting Bringas-Zavala. He is now facing a life sentence with the new convictions, along with the two prior strikes. Sentencing is set for Feb. 18.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

DUI Suspect Accused Of Killing Elk Grove Officer To Be Arraigned On Tuesday

ELK GROVE (CBS13) — The man accused of killing an Elk Grove police officer in a crash is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Tuesday. Jermaine Walton is set to be arraigned on DUI and murder charges. Investigators say the 31-year-old was driving the wrong way on Highway 99 last Friday morning when he crashed head-on into Elk Grove Police Officer Ty Lenehan. Court documents show Walton has a history of drunk driving offenses. He is set to be arraigned Tuesday at 3 p.m. Walton’s arrangement comes on the same day that Elk Grove police are asking people to line freeways across the region to pay their respects to Officer Lenehan. A procession for the fallen officer will begin around 10:45 a.m. on Laguna Boulevard and make its way past the police department on Laguna Springs Drive before heading down Elk Grove Boulevard, Elk Grove-Florin Road, and Bond Road. The procession will then make its way onto northbound Highway 99 from Bond Road. It will then get onto eastbound Highway 50 and exit near Bass Lake Road towards the funeral home in Rescue. People are encouraged to pay their respects by lining overpasses along the procession route.
ELK GROVE, CA
CBS Sacramento

‘It’s Just Heartbreaking’: Community Mourns One In Growing Number Of Officer Deaths Involving DUI Drivers

ELK GROVE (CBS13) — The flag outside the Elk Grove Police Department was slowly lowered Thursday night as the department and community mourns officer Ty Lenehan. Lenehan was hit and killed by an alleged drunk driver last week. “I think as everybody can tell and see, this has been devastating to the department and the community. We lost a hero,” said Elk Grove Police Sgt. Jason Jimenez It was just one month ago, Mothers Against Drunk Driving, or MADD, gave officer Lenehan a coin honoring him for educating drivers at multiple DUI checkpoints. MADD also recently honored Galt Police Officer Harminder Grewal with...
ELK GROVE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Police: Investigation Continues Into Shooting Of 13-Year-Old Boy In Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The investigation is continuing into the shooting of a 13-year-old boy in Sacramento. At around 8:15 p.m. Sunday, Sacramento police officers responded to reports of a shooting at the 4th Avenue Park playground, near San Jose Way. Police say that they found the teen suffering from a gunshot wound. As of Wednesday afternoon, police have not released an update on the status of the teen. They have also not released further details in their investigation.
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Vandalism
CBS Sacramento

1 Hurt In Shooting In Front Of Isleton Hotel

ISLETON (CBS13) — A man has been hurt in a shooting that happened in front of a hotel in Isleton early Wednesday morning. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says, a little before 3:30 a.m., deputies got a report about shots fired. Units responded to the scene as fast as they could in the fog, but the shooting victim took himself to the hospital. Deputies say the shooting victim, only identified as a man at this point, is now in surgery for a wound to his lower body. He is expected to survive. Highway 160 through Isleton was closed for a time due to the investigation, but it has since reopened. Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear. No suspect information has been released.
ISLETON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Deadly Hit-And-Run Crash Closed El Camino Avenue Overpass For Hours; Business 80 Open

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Authorities are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash that had closed the overpass at the El Camino Avenue exit Thursday morning for several hours. SacPd investigating a crash at Business 80 and El Camino Ave. The El Camino overpass is closed. On ramp to SW 80 is closed. Appears 2 cars involved but in separate areas. Crime scene investigators are here. @CBSSacramento @GoodDaySac @allyaredas pic.twitter.com/TgiLkNOpsF — DG (@CameraGuyDave1) January 27, 2022 Sacramento police say the crash happened a little after 2:30 a.m. Officers initially got a report of an apparently unoccupied vehicle in the road that looked to have been involved...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

2 Of 4 Suspects Wanted For November 2021 Organized Retail Thefts In Davis Arrested

DAVIS (CBS13) — Two of the four suspects wanted for a retail theft spree in Davis back in November 2021 have been arrested. Davis police say the thefts happened on Nov. 28 at the two CVS Pharmacy stores in the city. The first store hit was the E. Covell Boulevard location. Officers say four suspects filled up duffel bags and a plastic 50-gallon bag with around $2,000 worth of merchandise and took off. Just 20 minutes later, police say the same four suspects then showed up at the W. Covell Boulevard store and also started stealing merchandise. About $5,000 worth of items were taken, police say. Detectives have since been able to identify two of the suspects, both women, as 22-year-old Suisun City resident Diamon Russell and 21-year-old Davis resident Destiny Gates. Officers arrested Russell on Jan. 19 in Suisun City and Gates the day after. Police say a large amount of items commonly stolen during retail thefts – like beauty products – were found in Gates’ apartment. Both Russell and Gates are facing charges of organized retail theft, grand theft, and conspiracy. Further, Gates is facing a charge of being a prohibited person in possession of ammunition.
DAVIS, CA
CBS Sacramento

Candlelight Vigil Planned Thursday Evening For Fallen Elk Grove Officer

ELK GROVE (CBS13) — The Elk Grove Police Department will be hosting a candlelight vigil for fallen officer Ty Lenehan. It will begin at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the police department on Laguna Palms Way. Members of the community are invited to attend and share any memories they may have of Officer Lenehan. The veteran motorcycle officer was killed last Friday in a wrong-way crash on Highway 99. The driver is suspected of DUI.
ELK GROVE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Sacramento

Foresthill Bridge Reopened After Deadly Hazmat Incident, Deputy Hospitalized

AUBURN (CBS13) — A deadly hazardous materials incident closed down the Foresthill Bridge near Auburn for several hours Thursday afternoon. The bridge began reopening shortly after 5 p.m. A chemical was found inside a vehicle that was parked near the bridge, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies found a warning letter on the car but are not disclosing the details if it. Hazmat crews later found two chemicals mixed together to make hydrogen sulfide in the car. Additionally, Placer County firefighters broke the window to find a person dead inside. “In smaller doses, that gas can be a throat irritant, coughing, nausea, vomiting,...
AUBURN, CA
CBS Sacramento

16-Year-Old Girl Left With Life-Threatening Injuries In Antelope Shooting

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — A teenager is fighting for her life after she was shot in a car in Antelope early Wednesday morning. Deputies with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office say the 16-year-old girl was with a woman and a 14-year-old boy when, near Watt Avenue and Blackfoot Way, someone pulled up next to their car and started shooting. The girl was hit by the gunfire, deputies say. She was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and went into surgery. The sheriff’s office says she is now stable. Deputies say the 14-year-old boy was hit with broken glass in the shooting. No motive for the shooting has been identified and no suspect information has been released. Detectives are canvassing the area for witnesses and any other evidence.
ANTELOPE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Arrest Warrant Issued For Man, 23, In San Joaquin County Stabbing, Robbery

THORNTON (CBS13) — A no-bail arrest warrant has been issued for a robbery and stabbing that happened in a small San Joaquin County town last year, authorities said Tuesday. Daniel Ortiz, 23, is wanted for attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and robbery. According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office, Ortiz is suspected of a robbery and assault that occurred in January 2021 in the small town of Thornton, which is located along Interstate 5 between Galt and Walnut Grove and south of Mokelumne City. Ortiz is known to frequent the areas of Thornton, Sacramento and Modesto and may be driving a blue four-door Dodge Avenger, authorities said. Anyone with information on Ortiz’s whereabouts is asked to contact the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office and refer to case #21-1099.
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

1 Dead After Early Morning Shooting In North Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A shooting has left a man dead in North Sacramento early Tuesday morning. Sacramento Police Dept investigating a shooting that happened overnight that has left one man dead. Police on scene at Dayton Ave off Grand Ave in North Sac. @GoodDaySac @CBSSacramento @allyaredas @GoodDayTraffic pic.twitter.com/Mn5G7vRpyX — DG (@CameraGuyDave1) January 25, 2022 Sacramento police say officers responded to the 3700 block of Dayton Street a little after 2 a.m. to investigate a report of a person shot. At the scene, officers found a man who had suffered at least one life-threatening gunshot wound. The man was rushed to the hospital, but police say he has since died from his injuries. Homicide detectives have now taken over the investigation. No suspect information has been released at this point, and exactly what led up to the man being shot is still unclear. The name of the man killed has not yet been released.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

‘A Really Rough Time’: Mourning Families Call For Community Action After String Of Teen Shooting Victims

ANTELOPE (CBS13) — A 16-year-old girl is recovering after surgery after being shot in the head while in a car with her mother and little brother. Her 14-year-old brother was hit by shattering glass. Community activists are crying foul, saying not enough is being done to stop the violence involving youth. Just this month, there have been at least four shootings in the Sacramento area with teen victims. A line of candles, flowers and birthday decorations sat outside a liquor store at the corner of Stockton Boulevard and Lindale Drive. The small corner of the parking lot now marks a big loss...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man Accused Of Killing Elk Grove Police Officer Tyler Lenehan In Wrong-Way Crash Appears In Court

RESCUE (CBS13) — Tuesday’s procession for fallen Elk Grove Police Officer Tyler Lenehan came on the same day the man accused of killing him made his first court appearance. Jermaine Walton, 31, was arraigned on DUI and murder charges. The only words he said in court were “yes, sir” when the judge confirmed his name. Walton was appointed a public defender and did not enter a plea. Investigators say Walton was driving the wrong way on Highway 99 Friday morning when he crashed head-on into Officer Lenehan, who was riding his department motorcycle to work. Court documents show Walton was in trouble for DUI before. He’s set to appear in court again in March.
ELK GROVE, CA
CBS Sacramento

2 Yuba City Police Officers Injured In Violent Crash

YUBA CITY (CBS13) — Two Yuba City police officers suffered minor injuries in a violent crash that occurred during a chase, authorities said Monday. (credit: California Highway Patrol Yuba-Sutter) According to California Highway Patrol Yuba-Sutter press release Monday afternoon, the officers responded to a pursuit of a stolen truck. The driver of the truck reportedly tried to ram another patrol car that also responded. At some point during the chase the front-end of the two injured officers’ vehicle collided with an uninvolved car, the CHP said. The driver of that car also suffered minor injuries despite the severity of the vehicles’ damage. Authorities have not yet released further information on the stolen truck and following events.  
YUBA CITY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Tractor-Trailer Catches Fire Along WB I-80 In Vacaville

VACAVILLE (CBS13) — A tractor-trailer that was hauling two dump trailers caught fire along westbound Interstate 80 late Thursday morning. Scene of the fire along I-80 in Vacaville. (Credit: CHP Solano) California Highway Patrol says the fire happened around 10 a.m. east of Mason Street. Exactly what caused the fire is unclear, but the tractor-trailer driver was able to pull to the right shoulder before the vehicle was engulfed. Firefighters have since put out the fire. It appears the entire cabin area was destroyed. No injuries have been reported. Several lanes along westbound I-80 were closed through the late morning due to the incident.
VACAVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
57K+
Followers
16K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy