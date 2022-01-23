Weapons, Kidnapping, And Vandalism In Stockton Saturday Night

STOCKTON (CBS13) — It was a dark night in Stockton Saturday night with three crimes to report.

The first was a weapon arrest that took place on Camanche Lane in the Lakeview District. Officers arrived at a residence to conduct a compliance search during which they discovered two firearms. They arrested Giavonni Duckworth-Scott, 24, Ramello McDowell, 19, and a fourteen-year-old for weapons charges.

The second incident was a kidnapping that occurred on Bridle Path and Welch Avenue in the Valley Oak District. A 26-year-old woman was standing in the area when a suspect approached her and pulled her into his vehicle. The victim fought back as the suspect drove away and then the suspect stopped to let the victim out. The victim ran to a nearby residence and called the police.

The final incident involved vandalism on Center Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard in the Seaport District. The 28-year-old victim was stopped in his car when the suspect climbed on top of it. The suspect vandalized the vehicle and refused to come down. When officers arrived, the suspect ignored them and then had to be removed by officers.