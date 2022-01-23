ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Giants interview Bengals DC Lou Anarumo for head coach

By Michael Eisen
giants.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – Less than 24 hours after his defense helped the Cincinnati Bengals advance to the AFC Championship Game, Lou Anarumo today interviewed for the Giants' head coaching position. Anarumo, who has been the Bengals' defensive coordinator for three seasons, was the Giants' defensive backs coach...

www.giants.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Deshaun Watson News

You can rule out at least one trade destination for Houston Texans star quarterback Deshaun Watson this offseason. Watson, who did not play in 2021 as he faced several allegations of sexual misconduct, could be traded this offseason. His future in the National Football League likely depends on the results of his sexual allegations. However, many continue to speculate about potential trades.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lou Anarumo
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Chiefs’ Significant Injury News

The Kansas City Chiefs’ latest injury news has fans excited about Sunday’s AFC Championship. This Sunday, the Chiefs will host the Bengals for the right to go to the Super Bowl. To advance, the Kansas City defense – specifically the secondary – has to play lights out. Tyrann Mathieu will play a key role in such a quest.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#Dolphins#American Football#Bengals Dc#The Afc Championship Game#Buffalo Bills#Titans#Pro Bowl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
giants.com

Quotes: President John Mara, GM Joe Schoen

Opening Statement from President and Chief Executive Officer John K. Mara: When (Chairman and Executive Vice President) Steve (Tisch) and I began this process several weeks ago, we set out to find an individual with a vision, experience, character and leadership skills to build the New York Giants back into a team that consistently competes for Super Bowls. We believe we found that person in (General Manager) Joe Schoen. We spoke with nine very qualified candidates, each of whom had strong general manager traits. In the end, it was Joe's body of work, having started his career on the ground floor in the NFL and working his way up through the ranks to become the assistant general manager of the Bills while helping to build one of the best teams in the league that made him the right choice for us. Joe's work ethic, evaluation skills, leadership traits and his ability to communicate with everyone in the building make him just what we need to build this team back into one that our fans can once again be proud of. It is my honor to formally introduce for the first time the new general manager of the New York Giants, Joe Schoen.
NFL
giants.com

Giants Now: PFF mock draft has Giants taking EDGE, OL with Nos. 5 & 7

Latest PFF mock draft has Giants taking EDGE, OL with Nos. 5 & 7. The Divisional Round of the 2021 playoffs is in the books, meaning the first 28 picks of this year's NFL Draft are now set. Many draft pundits have begun to publish their early predictions for how...
NFL
giants.com

Bill Parcells, Mark Bavaro part of Joe Schoen's journey to Giants

Joe Schoen could see cornfields across the road from where he grew up, and now the son of Indiana is general manager of the New York Giants. The destination isn't far-fetched if you know his journey. "So there's always this interest as a kid of New York City and how...
NFL
giants.com

Notebook: Joe Schoen on Saquon Barkley, Daniel Jones & Bill Parcells' influence

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – Thirty-five years ago yesterday, Bill Parcells coached the Giants to a 39-20 rout of the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XXI for their first NFL championship in three decades. Four years later, the Giants won another Super Bowl, and four months after that, Parcells resigned.
NFL
NBC Sports

Bengals DC Lou Anarumo: We’ve got to make the Chiefs kick field goals

When the Bengals and Chiefs played in Week 17, Kansas City scored touchdowns on four consecutive drives in the first half to build a 28-17 halftime lead. But Cincinnati played strong complementary football in the second half, as the Chiefs had just three possessions the rest of the way. They punted twice and settled for a field goal in the fourth quarter before ultimately losing 34-31.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy