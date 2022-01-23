Foley on Meat Loaf: 'He came out pretty fully formed'

America’s favorite grandmother is back and badder than ever, “braless and lawless.” Netflix dropped the trailer Wednesday for Tyler Perry’s “A Madea Homecoming,” the 12th installment in the iconic franchise.
“Black don’t crack… unless you’re using it,” Madea says in the trailer for the film, which will center around her great-grandson’s college graduation, where hidden secrets and family drama threaten to ruin the celebratory reunion. The movie streams on Feb. 25.
Perry — who has been playing Madea since 1999, when he first debuted the character in his play, “I Can Do Bad All by Myself” — was planning to retire his...
