Music

Foley on Meat Loaf: 'He came out pretty fully formed'

Daily Gate City
 4 days ago

Recording artist Ellen Foley remembers how duet partner Meat Loaf's...

www.mississippivalleypublishing.com

Page Six

Meat Loaf, rock legend and ‘Bat Out of Hell’ singer, dead at 74

Legendary rock singer Meat Loaf has died, according to an announcement posted on his official Facebook page. He was 74. “Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight with his wife Deborah by his side,” the post said. “Daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends have been with him throughout the last 24 hours.”
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Meat Loaf's 'Paradise by the Dashboard Light' Collaborator Ellen Foley Looks Back on His Legacy (Exclusive)

"He was always a star," Ellen Foley says of her friend, the late Meat Loaf. The legendary rock star, whose real name was Marvin Lee Aday, died Thursday at the age of 74. Foley, who was one of Meat Loaf's longtime collaborators and worked with him on the hit single "Paradise by the Dashboard Light," reflects on their friendship and looks back at his legacy.
MUSIC
News Channel 25

Meat Loaf, 'Bat out of Hell' rock superstar, dies at 74

Meat Loaf, the rock superstar loved by millions for his “Bat Out of Hell” album and for such theatrical, dark-hearted anthems as “Paradise by the Dashboard Light” and “Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad,” has died at age 74. A family statement on...
MUSIC
abc27.com

‘Stop Right There!’: Foley recalls epic duet with Meat Loaf

NEW YORK (AP) — “Stop Right There.” They were three words that defined a hit album. They also launched a career. Singer Ellen Foley belted out the famous warning to Meat Loaf about halfway through their eight-and-a-half minute duet “Paradise By the Dashboard Light,” the epic seduction song on his hit “Bat Out of Hell” album.
MUSIC
The Hollywood Reporter

Meat Loaf Once Claimed He Tried to Push Prince Andrew in a Moat

The sad death of Meat Loaf on Thursday night at the age of 74 has seen tributes flood in from all corners of the globe, with many fans recalling seeing the “Bat Out of Hell” performer and their own interactions with the rock legend. Amid the mourning and remembrance from the entertainment world and beyond, one of the more colorful stories from a very colorful career has resurfaced: the time Meat Loaf got into a scrap with Prince Andrew. The incident reportedly happened in 1987 on the set of It’s a Royal Knockout, a one-off charity TV event in which members of...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Gate City

ShowBiz Minute: Robbins, Slim Jxmmi , Cardi B

Peter Robbins, voice of Charlie Brown, dies ages 65; Police: Rapper Slim Jxmmi attacked girlfriend in Miami; Jury awards Cardi B $1.25 million in defamation lawsuit. (Jan. 26) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/0a2a9c4d11d34323a396c3ca31bdcc36.
MIAMI, FL
epicstream.com

Angelina Jolie Shock: Brad Pitt’s Kids Don’t Like The Weeknd? Maddox And Pax Reportedly Think Singer’s Creepy

Angelina Jolie's children allegedly want her to date Jonny Lee Miller, not The Weeknd. Angelina Jolie is still single after all these years. The actress previously admitted that it’s challenging to date her because of all her dating requirements. As such, Jolie has opted to focus on her children and her career since her split from Brad Pitt.
CELEBRITIES
spectrumnews1.com

Kathryn Kates, 'Seinfeld' actress, has died

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Actress Kathryn Kates, who appeared in episodes of “Seinfeld” and “The Many Saints of Newark,” has died. She was 73. Kates died of cancer on Saturday, her agent, Ben Jordan, told USA Today on Tuesday night, adding a memorial service is being prepared for her in the spring.
LOS ANGELES, CA
MUSIC

