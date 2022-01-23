The Harlem Globetrotters to make return to Augusta
By Emily Duggan
Sun-Journal
4 days ago
AUGUSTA — The Harlem Globetrotters will make their way back to Augusta for the first time since their previous visit was canceled because of the pandemic back in March 2020. Their return to Maine comes after a two-year hiatus, but The Globetrotters are no strangers to Maine. Maine...
According to a Facebook post made by Augusta Parks and Recreation - Maine, after bringing back the much-requested Youth Cheerleading Program for kids in grades 3 to 8 and seeing great success, they are now offering a second winter session. The second session of Youth Cheerleading at Augusta Parks and...
Looking for something to do this weekend in the Tri-State? Check out our list of activities. 7 p.m., Ford Center; Tickets range from $27 to $97. The Harlem Globetrotters are stopping in Evansville on their "Spread Game" tour full of basketball and full-court fun. This family-friendly event features a dunk...
AUGUSTA – In preparation for the stretch of bitter weather, including a forecast calling for subzero temperatures, the city of Augusta will be opening a daytime warming center on. Saturday and Sunday. The center, which will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days, will be...
LEWISTON — A circus? in Lewiston? In January?. With winter in full swing, it’s hard to imagine such a thing, but Friday the group Aerial Jade is bringing its act to Park Street. Dubbed the “Mid-Winter Aerial Showcase,” the performance runs between 5 and 8 p.m. at 22...
STATE — Maine high school sophomores and juniors are eligible to apply for an incredible wilderness adventure in Baxter State Park this summer. Every year, Friends of Baxter State Park invites students from across Maine to take part in our Maine Youth Wilderness Leadership Program. The goal of this program is to cultivate and inspire the next generation of Maine’s wilderness leaders.
Members of the Defenseur Society will give a French drama at the Empire theater in February. An experimental “Drop-in” is being planned at the Kate J. Anthony House, Turner Street, Auburn tonight. Miss Marcia Baxter, YWCA Youth Director, has announced that all five Junior High Y-Teen Clubs have joined together |make the arrangements for the program which will include the ‘playing of records and serving of refreshments. A special rock group is expected to play from 7 pm to 8 pm. The girls from the Webster Y-Teens made the menus using the signs of the zodiac to represent soft drinks which they renamed for the occasion. They will also do the waitressing duties with the help of the Jordan Junior High School girls. The Montello Junior High group has had charge of the publicity and the Central School group assisted with some of the posters. Debbie Davis of the Walton Y-Teens was in charge of procuring the records for the dancing. The “Drop-in” is a co-ed affair and there is a small admission fee. Ping, Pong tables have been sct up and a fun evening should be had by all who attend. To give the “drop-in” the proper atmosphere the Webster Y-Teens worked on crepe paper for decorations and finger painted posters. Another attraction for the high school set is the re-opening of the Cove at the Kate J. Anthony House. The Cove is a teen-age drop-in lounge, open on Sundays from 2 pm to 10 p.m. and sponsored by the Edward Little High School Y-Teens and the Lewiston-Auburn YWCA. Its purpose is to offer an unstructured teen-age program for the youth of the Twin Cities, including such activities as games, reading, music, crafts. a place for homework and informal rapping.
BRIDGTON — Bridgton’s Art in the Park will take place this summer! After a two-year break due to health concerns, the show will be held at Shorey Park in Bridgton on July 16 with a rain date of July 17. There will be spaces for 37 artists and four non-profit organizations.
The Mallett Brothers will perform in person at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4, at the Gendron Franco Center, at 46 Cedar St. in Lewiston. The Greg Boardman Trio will open the evening. The Mallett Brothers spent time off-stage during the pandemic doing backyard concerts, putting together a recently released album, and experimenting with different sounds in the studio.
BETHEL — Bethel local, now Olympic athlete, bobsledder Frankie Del Duca has shown the world just how far perseverance and persistence will take you. Not only is he representing Team USA, but the US Army, Army WCAP, and more so, his family, friends, and Maine. He is starting his...
BRIDGTON — Gallery 302 is pleased to welcome painter Phyllis Tracy to its cooperative gallery. Phyllis Tracy lives and paints in the beautiful Mount Washington Valley of northern New Hampshire. An artist all her life, she has used her artistic talent in all of her career choices. Graduating from...
Artist Eric Aho will host a community-wide ice cutting project on Keewaydin Lake on Saturday, Feb. 5, to recreate the winter scene of Marsden Hartley’s 1908-09 painting “The Ice-Hole, Maine” (New Orleans Art Museum, LA). This public-led effort will commemorate a pivotal work by an important American artist and invite local residents to engage in and celebrate two of Maine’s many historical winter pastimes: ice cutting and landscape painting. Both emphasize the simple pleasure of the outdoors.
The Ballroom Thieves will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, at Johnson Hall, 280 Water St. in Gardiner. The group released its full-length debut “A Wolf in the Doorway” in 2015. Between marathons of touring, 2016’s “Deadeye” would spawn a string of fan favorites.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Get ready for an experience of a lifetime. The Harlem Globetrotters are coming to Knoxville Friday, Jan. 28th at the Thompson Bowling Arena. The Spread Games Tour kicked off on Jul. 21st, 2021 and will be hitting over 150 cities. This tour has been created to honor recently deceased, Curly Neal, a former Globetrotter for 22 seasons.
Bakersfield; Ca — The legendary Harlem Globetrotters return to Mechanics Bank Arena February 18th. One month before they arrive Globetrotter Speedy Artis joins our Eyewitness News Mornings team to talk about this year's theme and how they will handle this year's game due to COVID. If you do attend...
The omicron variant has thrust creatives and hospitality industry workers into yet another period of uncertainty.
