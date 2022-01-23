The Harlem Globetrotters to make return to Augusta

Members of the Defenseur Society will give a French drama at the Empire theater in February. An experimental “Drop-in” is being planned at the Kate J. Anthony House, Turner Street, Auburn tonight. Miss Marcia Baxter, YWCA Youth Director, has announced that all five Junior High Y-Teen Clubs have joined together |make the arrangements for the program which will include the ‘playing of records and serving of refreshments. A special rock group is expected to play from 7 pm to 8 pm. The girls from the Webster Y-Teens made the menus using the signs of the zodiac to represent soft drinks which they renamed for the occasion. They will also do the waitressing duties with the help of the Jordan Junior High School girls. The Montello Junior High group has had charge of the publicity and the Central School group assisted with some of the posters. Debbie Davis of the Walton Y-Teens was in charge of procuring the records for the dancing. The “Drop-in” is a co-ed affair and there is a small admission fee. Ping, Pong tables have been sct up and a fun evening should be had by all who attend. To give the “drop-in” the proper atmosphere the Webster Y-Teens worked on crepe paper for decorations and finger painted posters. Another attraction for the high school set is the re-opening of the Cove at the Kate J. Anthony House. The Cove is a teen-age drop-in lounge, open on Sundays from 2 pm to 10 p.m. and sponsored by the Edward Little High School Y-Teens and the Lewiston-Auburn YWCA. Its purpose is to offer an unstructured teen-age program for the youth of the Twin Cities, including such activities as games, reading, music, crafts. a place for homework and informal rapping.

