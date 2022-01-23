10 ways the business world changed over the last 10 years

Bitcoin is becoming increasingly popular for many reasons, it’s got to a point where other industries and businesses are starting to accept bitcoin as a form of payment. Another genre where bitcoin is massive is in the gaming industry, there are an increasing number of online casinos that now accept bitcoin as a form of deposit option, therefore, gamers can gamble their bitcoin in the chance for more coins. It’s no secret that these sites are becoming larger and better and becoming more popular as more people learn about bitcoin and its possibilities. All this has come at a perfect time because now that the gambling laws are easing in some states in America and it has led to many asking the question, can you gamble online in California and play a wide range of games. Nevertheless, in this article, we will discuss three facts about bitcoin linking to the online world.

