ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

HBO Watch Movie Review: The Suicide Squad

By Matthew Smith
HBO Watch
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA unique entity that delivers on every front that could have been asked of it, The Suicide Squad is the latest feature from the king of entertaining consistency himself, James Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy(s), Super). Only five years on from David Ayer’s doomed Snyder-era effort which, to be fair, doesn’t...

hbowatch.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Orphan: First Kill’ Star Isabelle Fuhrman on Reprising Esther Role Without VFX or Special Makeup

Isabelle Fuhrman is reprising her famous role of nine-year-old Esther from 2009’s Orphan in the upcoming prequel Orphan: First Kill. But instead of Fuhrman playing an older version of the iconic character, she will once again play the nine-year-old, without any de-aging work or CGI, which she calls “a challenge.” “I love the challenge of being able to play a kid because that’s never historically been done in cinema — I was like looking all this up, because I love looking up old movie history and things like that, and I was like, ‘Oh, an adult has never reprised the role...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Mortal Kombat’ Sequel in Development With ‘Moon Knight’ Writer Jeremy Slater

New Line is ready for round two of Moral Kombat. The studio has hired screenwriter Jeremy Slater to pen a sequel to the 2021 video game adaptation, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. Mortal Kombat debuted simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic in April 2021 and earned $83.7 million globally. According to HBO Max, which does not release viewership data publicly, it has been among the streaming service’s top feature films. Mortal Kombat is based on the seminal 1992 arcade fighting game created by Ed Boon and John Tobias. It centers on a tournament gathering the...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Idris Elba
Person
Viola Davis
Person
Margot Robbie
Person
James Gunn
Person
Daniela Melchior
Person
John Cena
Person
David Dastmalchian
Person
Joel Kinnaman
Person
David Ayer
The Hollywood Reporter

M. Night Shyamalan on ‘Servant’ Season 3 and Casting Dave Bautista to Lead His Next Film

M. Night Shyamalan is relieved that he gets to finish Servant on his own terms. The Apple TV+ psychological thriller series was recently renewed for a fourth-and-final season, allowing the filmmaker to fulfill the vision he outlined years ago. For a writer-director whose career is defined by his memorable endings, it was always a bit of a risk to tackle a story on a medium that doesn’t guarantee anyone a proper conclusion, but risk-taking has always been a part of Shyamalan’s creative process, especially once he mortgaged his home to fund his 2015 thriller, The Visit. After that $5-million gamble...
MOVIES
ComicBook

The Suicide Squad: James Gunn Says Movie Is "Biggest DC Project" Ever on HBO Max

The Suicide Squad came out at a time when the box office was in a place of extreme uncertainty. So much so, Warner Brothers opted to release all of its major theatrical releases over the course of 2021 on HBO Max the same day the movie was scheduled to hit theaters. While the film may have come in under box office expectations, the director behind the flick says it has performed exceptionally on streaming. In fact, James Gunn says The Suicide Squad is HBO Max's best-performing film based on the DC Comics mythos.
MOVIES
HBO Watch

Movies on HBO: THE LAST DUEL

THE LAST DUEL is by Ridley Scott. I feel that should be all I need to say. Then, I saw the trailer…. And now, that is all I should need to say. So, why is this movie just slipping onto HBO? THE LAST DUEL is not the Saturday night movie for this week, THE SUICIDE SQUAD gets that timeslot and THE LAST DUEL isn’t even appearing on HBO channels but is online only on HBO Max (for its subscribers) and play.hbonow.com (for HBO cable subscribers). Well, I guess, it is what it is; but we draw your attention to it. The work is a 2021 epic historical drama from a.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo Max#The Suicide Squad#Hbo Watch Movie Review#Warner Brothers
Deadline

‘Dual’: RLJE Films Prevails In Bidding War To Acquire Sundance Sci-Fi Thriller Starring Karen Gillan And Aaron Paul

RLJE Films last night acquired U.S. rights to Riley Stearns’ thriller Dual in a competitive bidding situation, striking a low-mid seven figure deal for the film, which recently premiered in U.S. Dramatic Competition at the Sundance Film Festival. XYZ Films, CAA Media Finance and UTA Independent Film Group closed the deal with RLJE Films, with the former company also handling world rights outside of the U.S. The film is slated for release in theaters this year. Dual centers on Sarah (Karen Gillan), a woman who, upon receiving a terminal diagnosis, opts for a cloning procedure to ease her loss on her friends and family....
MOVIES
TVLine

Peacemaker: Grade the First Episode of HBO Max's The Suicide Squad Offshoot

ARGUS isn’t done with Peacemaker just yet. And now that his kill-y services have been retained by the government organization, will you stay tuned to the antihero’s eponymous HBO Max series? Now streaming its first three episodes on HBO Max, Peacemaker‘s opening installment kicked off with a “Previously On” of key moments from 2021’s The Suicide Squad, which was written and directed by series creator James Gunn (who wrote/directed the premiere). Having recouped from the events of the DC team-up movie, Peacemaker aka Chris Smith (again played  by John Cena) slips out of the hospital and into a cab, unaware that someone...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

The Suicide Squad Scene That Inspired James Gunn's Peacemaker Spinoff

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Peacemaker Episodes 1-3. The Suicide Squad writer-director James Gunn reveals the moment that inspired him to bring back Christopher Smith (John Cena) in the sequel series Peacemaker. Recruited to Task Force X by Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) and sent to Corto Maltese to destroy all traces of Project Starfish, Smith double-crosses the team and kills Rick Flag (Joel Kinnaman) over a hard drive containing information harmful to the United States. Before he can kill sole witness Ratcatcher 2 (Daniela Melchior) — "I'm thorough," a remorseful Smith explains — he's gunned down by Bloodsport (Idris Elba).
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Pitch Perfect’ Series at Peacock Adds Flula Borg to Reprise Film Franchise Role

Flula Borg is returning to the world of “Pitch Perfect,” with the German actor and comedian signing on for a role in the Peacock series continuation of the film franchise. Variety exclusively reported that the series had been ordered by Peacock in September 2021. Borg will star alongside previously announced series lead Adam Devine. Borg will reprise the role of Piëter Krämer from “Pitch Perfect 2.” Piëter has transitioned from German a cappella star to discredited music manager. He signs Bumper Allen (Devine) as his only client and brings him to Berlin to pursue his dreams after one his songs becomes...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
995qyk.com

Movie Review: Scream ★★★★

It’s been 11 years since we last experienced the ‘Scream’ franchise. It’s safe to say the new ‘Scream’ flick is one you’ll want to see!. Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a new killer has emerged with the infamous Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town’s deadly past.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Movie Review: Encounter

It’s easy enough to become confused with a movie when certain elements are shown early on and are meant to drive things forward. But Encounter is the type of movie that has been commented on by several people in a manner that makes it clear that things didn’t really come together in this story. Riz Ahmed isn’t the issue since his character, Malik, is easy enough to believe in given that he’s kind of an unstable individual that firmly believes that the world is falling to a parasitic alien invasion, which is bolstered just a little by the beginning of the movie and what he sees in a chance encounter with a police officer. But there are so many inconsistencies throughout the movie that one can’t help but think that someone might have been trying to create a science fiction movie, which is how this movie is described, as well as a drama thriller, but didn’t understand how to link them together and performed a bit of rudimentary writing that slammed two elements together in a way that confused a lot of viewers.
MOVIES
assignmentx.com

Movie Review: THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH

Denzel Washington, Frances McDormand, Bertie Carvel, Alex Hassell, Corey Hawkins, Kathryn Hunter, Harry Melling, Brendan Gleeson. Joel Coen, based on the play by William Shakespeare. Director:. Joel Coen. Distributor:. Release Date: January 14, 2022. THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH is the most recent film rendition of William Shakespeare’s oft-adapted classic. It...
MOVIES
Den of Geek

The Suicide Squad Characters Who Deserve HBO Max Spinoffs

Reports of the Suicide Squad’s demise appear to have been greatly exaggerated. Less than half a year after James Gunn’s gnarly The Suicide Squad reboot went largely overlooked at the box office in August, the first spinoff from that series, the John Cena-starring Peacemaker, is doing very well on HBO Max according to Gunn. And perhaps to prove his point, the eclectic filmmaker has revealed that he and HBO Max are considering doing another series connected to the Suicide Squad world.
TV SERIES
assignmentx.com

Movie Review: CONFESSION

Release Date: January 21, 2022 (theatrical), January 25, 2022 (digital) CONFESSION begins as a what’s-going-on-here type of mystery. Victor Strong (Stephen Moyer) is writing letter of apology/confession to his daughter. He’s bleeding from a gunshot wound, in the office of a Catholic church, preparing to talk with the unsuspecting Father Peter (Colm Meaney).
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy