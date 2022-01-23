HBO Watch Movie Review: The Suicide Squad

It’s easy enough to become confused with a movie when certain elements are shown early on and are meant to drive things forward. But Encounter is the type of movie that has been commented on by several people in a manner that makes it clear that things didn’t really come together in this story. Riz Ahmed isn’t the issue since his character, Malik, is easy enough to believe in given that he’s kind of an unstable individual that firmly believes that the world is falling to a parasitic alien invasion, which is bolstered just a little by the beginning of the movie and what he sees in a chance encounter with a police officer. But there are so many inconsistencies throughout the movie that one can’t help but think that someone might have been trying to create a science fiction movie, which is how this movie is described, as well as a drama thriller, but didn’t understand how to link them together and performed a bit of rudimentary writing that slammed two elements together in a way that confused a lot of viewers.

