TV Series

STATION ELEVEN # 7 – “Goodbye My Damaged Home”

By Jef Dinsmore
HBO Watch
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen I first learned I was covering this particular episode I focused on the simple description that accompanied it – Kirsten goes back to the apartment she once shared with Jeevan and Frank. What?. Yeah, I was pondering why she would go way off The Wheel and return...

hbowatch.com

EW.com

Station Eleven showrunner reflects on the series finale: Danielle Deadwyler 'is a revelation'

Warning: Spoilers ahead for the finale of Station Eleven. Patrick Somerville and Emily St. John Mandel have a connection that feels straight out of Station Eleven. The creator of the HBO Max limited series, which released the final episode on Jan. 13, and the author of the novel that inspired the show first met a decade ago as two still-struggling writers. A friend of a friend introduced the pair and they decided to team up for a book reading — Somerville was promoting the paperback release of his second novel, and Mandel had just published her third. "I actually picked Emily up from O'Hare for the event," Somerville tells EW of their serendipitous meeting. "We took a detour to a gun show in the outskirts of Chicagoland because I was writing a piece for GQ about it, and then we went and gave a reading, which four people came to, and then I drove her back to O'Hare."
TVOvermind

Station Eleven Season 1 Episode 5:” The Severn City Airport” Recap

Station Eleven Season 1, Episode 5 takes us back to the first hundred days of the flu pandemic. Clark (Arthur’s best friend) and Elizabeth (Arthur’s estranged wife) and their son Tyler board a plane back to Chicago to make arrangements for Arthur’s funeral. Clark spots Elizabeth from Coach and attempts get her attention, but she’s all the way in First Class and doesn’t hear him. Tyler looks Uncle Clark in the face and turns around, refusing to acknowledge him. Ouch! The plane has a layover and they land in Michigan. Clark catches up to Elizabeth and Tyler. Elizabeth smugly tells Clark that she spotted him hours ago eating a pretzel before they boarded the last plane. Her disdain for Clark is obvious. At Severn City Airport, Elizabeth and Clark find out about the flu that’s eating the city alive. It turns out that there are no flights out, everything has been delayed until everything blows over. Elizabeth is anxious to get to Chicago and since she tries to use her status as a C-list actor to book a private jet to Chicago. Clark tries to tag along knowing that aligning himself with the star could be advantageous. This is typical Clark behavior. He became a trade consultant when his career as an actor didn’t pan out the way he wanted it to and as a result, he’s always been jealous of Arthur.
New Haven Register

How ‘Station Eleven’ Told a Pandemic Story That Didn’t Depress the Shit Out of Us

Long before anyone had heard about Covid-19, Patrick Somerville was pitching Station Eleven as “a postapocalyptic show about joy.”. Somerville’s largely faithful adaptation of Emily St. John Mandel’s 2015 novel takes place 20 years after a particularly nasty flu strain has wiped out 99 percent of the world’s population. It’s a world mostly without electricity and the other creature comforts of the reality we know. But unlike on traditional postapocalyptic dramas The Walking Dead or The Stand, the survivors mostly get along with one another, and the focus is on an acting troupe called the Traveling Symphony — whose star, Kirsten (Mackenzie Davis), is our central character — performing Shakespeare plays for communities in the Midwest.
Primetimer

By grounding itself, Station Eleven created a refreshing take on the post-apocalyptic drama

"There is no way to talk about HBO’s magnificent miniseries Station Eleven without talking about The Leftovers," says Shane Ryan. "Beyond the thematic similarities—humanity trying to cope in the aftermath of an unexpected global disaster—the creator, Patrick Somerville, was a writer for The Leftovers, and it’s evident from the start that despite the many distinctions, there is a lineal atmospheric relationship here. You could argue that in order for Station Eleven to exist in its best possible form, The Leftovers had to come first. (And perhaps Lost had to come even before The Leftovers, and so on and so forth back to the first moving image of a train going through a tunnel.) What distinguishes Station Eleven from its stylistic predecessors, and what makes it better, is how Somerville, his writers, and the ridiculously talented quartet of directors who took the helm in Season 1 have managed to plant their narrative roots firmly in the ground, rejecting the crutch of inexplicable supernaturalism even in a post-apocalyptic world where doing so is a serious challenge. Nor do they go the other way—the way of The Walking Dead—and succumb to the allure of grim horror that must be so tempting in a world bereft of law and order. It’s a narrow line to walk, but Somerville’s team have mastered this particular tight rope in a way that no show of the genre has ever quite managed; the result can be almost unbearably beautiful. And if they have a god, that god is art. None of this is meant to diminish The Leftovers or Lost, but only to point out that with Station Eleven, we’ve reached the next stage of the genre’s evolution. The apocalypse is very much on our collective minds lately, apocalypse art is especially compelling, and The Leftovers established a new artistic standard over three gorgeous seasons. Yet if you ever overhear a conversation in which one person tries to convince another to watch, or if you’ve been part of such a conversation yourself, inevitably this line comes up." Ryan adds: "How Station Eleven succeeds in grounding itself is by combining the animating spirit with human endeavor. Art serves both purposes, and because people are creating it—rather than some unseen force snapping its fingers and deleting 10% of the population—the source of the drama is laid bare. It’s us. Not a notion of good or evil, not something invisible we pray to or fear."
Collider

'Station Eleven': Patrick Somerville & Jessica Rhoades on Making a Pandemic Show During a Pandemic & Whether There's More Story to Tell

Editor's note: The below interview contains spoilers for the entirety of Station Eleven. The HBO Max miniseries Station Eleven, adapted from the book by Emily St. John Mandel, follows the lives of those who have survived a devastating event: a flu epidemic that directly contributes to the collapse of civilization as they know it. The series, which is created by Patrick Somerville (The Leftovers, Maniac) alternates between past and present timelines to showcase both the pivotal hours leading up to the crisis, the immediate aftermath, and those who have adapted to the new circumstances of their world twenty years later. Technology is mostly a relic of the past, but forms of art — including music and theater — have managed to thrive, and one Shakespearean acting troupe known as the Traveling Symphony ventures from town to town performing for their fellow survivors, but the rise of a cult could also present complications for the group. The sprawling ensemble cast includes both Mackenzie Davis and Matilda Lawler as Kirsten Raymonde at different ages, as well as Himesh Patel as Jeevan Chaudhary, David Wilmot as Clark Thompson, Nabhaan Rizwan as Frank Chaudhary, Daniel Zovatto and Julian Obradors as Tyler Leander, Philippine Velge as Alex, Lori Petty as Sarah, Gael García Bernal as Arthur Leander, Danielle Deadwyler as Miranda Carroll, Caitlin FitzGerald as Elizabeth, and more.
Collider

'Station Eleven' Executive Producer Nate Matteson on Working With Hiro Murai and the Surrealness of the HBO Max Adaptation

The HBO Max miniseries Station Eleven, adapted from the book by Emily St. John Mandel, follows the lives of those who have survived a devastating event: a flu epidemic that directly contributes to the collapse of civilization as they know it. The series, which is created by Patrick Somerville (The Leftovers, Maniac) alternates between past and present timelines to showcase both the pivotal hours leading up to the crisis, the immediate aftermath, and those who have adapted to the new circumstances of their world twenty years later. Technology is mostly a relic of the past, but forms of art — including music and theater — have managed to thrive, and one Shakespearean acting troupe known as the Traveling Symphony ventures from town to town performing for their fellow survivors, but the rise of a cult could also present complications for the group. The sprawling ensemble cast includes both Mackenzie Davis and Matilda Lawler as Kirsten Raymonde at different ages, as well as Himesh Patel as Jeevan Chaudhary, David Wilmot as Clark Thompson, Nabhaan Rizwan as Frank Chaudhary, Daniel Zovatto and Julian Obradors as Tyler Leander, Philippine Velge as Alex, Lori Petty as Sarah, Gael García Bernal as Arthur Leander, Danielle Deadwyler as Miranda Carroll, Caitlin FitzGerald as Elizabeth, and more.
Vulture

The Snowplow Guy, ‘La Campanella,’ and 7 Other Behind-the-Scenes Stories about Making Station Eleven

Sometimes the best stories about the experience of making a television show have enormous scope. They are about a yearslong process of adapting a gorgeous, epic novel, or they’re about the meticulous care it takes to design an entire visual language for a series. Sometimes, though, some of the best and most fascinating stories are very small — about one person’s experience preparing for a single scene, or the way a piece of costuming creates a particular feeling.
wpr.org

Showrunner Patrick Somerville on the poetic pandemic saga, 'Station Eleven'

In early 2020 as most of the world retreated into quarantine, author Emily St. John Mandel's 2014 novel, "Station Eleven" began popping up on popular reading lists. The author was deemed prophetic in some circles for her story about a Georgian flu that wipes out 99 percent of the world's population and the survivors' plight in the aftermath. Others, however, found it a bit "too soon" for COVID-19 reading.
New Scientist

Station Eleven review: An uplifting vision of a post-pandemic world

EARLY in the covid-19 pandemic, as people struggled to make sense of the unfolding global crisis, many turned to stories almost as often as the latest news and science. In January 2020, Steven Soderbergh’s Contagion entered the top 10 of the UK iTunes movie rental charts nearly a decade after its release. And much to the bemusement of its author, Emily St John Mandel, the 2014 dystopian novel Station Eleven – in which the “Georgia flu” kills most of the world’s population – suddenly gained a new audience. “I don’t know who in their right mind would want to read Station Eleven during a pandemic,” Mandel said at the time.
Montclarion

‘Station Eleven’ Tells a Beautiful Story of Trauma and Hope in the Post-Apocalypse

“Station Eleven,” HBO Max’s newest limited series that released its final episode on Jan. 13, is unlike any other post-apocalyptic story you’ll ever see. The show begins with a performance of “King Lear” the day a mass flu pandemic spreads and wipes out the majority of civilization. “Station Eleven” mainly focuses on Kirsten Raymonde, a theatre savant played by Matilda Lawler in her younger years after the pandemic breaks out and Mackenzie Davis in her adult years, 20 years later.
Daily Californian

‘Station Eleven’ is muted, momentous portrait of life in the apocalypse

Discussing the excesses of the limited series is, recently, fashionable. Paul Thomas Anderson honed in, while on the road promoting “Licorice Pizza,” on the genre’s easy appeal to a filmmaker with a bloated story: “The solution is not to just use a lot of B-material and make a longer-form thing. The solution would be cut down, get to your good material, tell your story properly and make a film.” But don’t conflate the fluff with the sinew. Where “The Queen’s Gambit” was swampy, Michaela Coel’s “I May Destroy You” called mate. The format has brought us some of the best media of late, and Patrick Somerville’s “Station Eleven” adds to the list.
ComicBook

Station Eleven Cinematographer Steve Cosens Talks the Lush, Natural World of the HBO Max Series

While HBO Max's Station Eleven is largely set in a post-apocalyptic world, one two decades after a devastating flu pandemic wipes out most human population, viewers tuning into the ten-episode series may have been surprised by what that world looked like. Instead of a bleak wasteland, the world of Station Eleven is lush, green, and inviting, a beautiful place where life thrives rather than a depressing and uncertain one. It's a setting that goes a bit against type for post-apocalyptic stories and speaking with ComicBook.com, cinematographer Steve Cosens says it was deliberate and that it was important that this world's future be inviting, not ominous.
bookriot.com

The Changing Impact of Books and Timeless Truths: Thoughts While Reading STATION ELEVEN

It’s been eight years since Station Eleven by Emily St. John Mandel published in 2014, and I’ve finally read it. The curious title and the alluring cover with its dark, starry sky and glowing canvas tents has intrigued me since I first saw it. Watching the trailer for the recent HBO series premiere jarred me into finally picking the book up. I know, I’m late to the party. I was that way with the show Lost, too, though I still love talking about it to anyone who will listen. As with Lost, the world of Station Eleven enthralled me. Yet, I also began thinking about how the impact of Station Eleven has changed with time.
Collider

Why 'Station Eleven's Meditation on Collective Grief is the Perfect Covid Era Story

We can all agree that, right now, Station Eleven’s core premise is a tough sell: a fast-acting virus ravages the planet, kills untold millions and changes life on Earth irrevocably for the survivors. The series has even tried to distance itself from its own premise ("The show isn’t about a pandemic," star Mackenzie Davis told Collider). Yet Station Eleven’s pandemic, and subsequent exploration of grief, is the best COVID series to hit television yet.
Vulture

Danielle Deadwyler Recognizes Her Station Eleven Character’s Need to Protect Her Art

This interview discusses the events of the Station Eleven finale. The thing that unites the pre- and post-apocalypse stories in Station Eleven is a graphic novel, itself titled Station Eleven, written by Miranda Carroll (Danielle Deadwyler) that becomes an accidental guide to surviving incredible trauma. Before the Georgia Flu sweeps over the world, Miranda has a job in logistics but spends her free time writing Station Eleven — to the point of alienating her star actor husband (and later, ex) Arthur (​​Gael García Bernal). Hours after learning of Arthur’s unexpected onstage death, Miranda herself dies when the flu hits during her work trip to Malaysia, and her story makes up a large part of the third episode of the HBO Max series. But in its finale, Station Eleven returns to Miranda’s final moments in her hotel room. There, she gets gets a call from Clark, Arthur’s friend, who has managed to hole up at an airport in Michigan on his way to collect Arthur’s body from Chicago.
