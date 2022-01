The contentious dispute over the sale of the Washington Spirit women’s soccer team grew even more heated Wednesday, as the NWSL team’s controlling owner, Steve Baldwin, characterized co-owner Y. Michele Kang’s attempts to purchase the team as “a coup attempt” in a letter to investors viewed by Sportico. An attorney for Kang fired back, calling allegations in Baldwin’s letter “false and inappropriate” and saying Kang intends to press ahead with the purchase of the team. Baldwin’s letter described Kang’s moves to gain control of the club as “an endless stream of lies, a coup attempt, organizational disruption and secret meetings, and a...

