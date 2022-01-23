ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘The Hang’ Off Broadway Review: Taylor Mac Wraps Socrates in Tulle in Blissfully Bizarre Musical

By Robert Hofler
TheWrap
TheWrap
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In a recent episode of HBO’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” the very much alive Albert Brooks throws himself a funeral. Everyone is appropriately laudatory, and Brooks enjoys himself watching it all on closed-circuit TV up in his bedroom. And then someone accidentally opens the wrong closet door and discovers that Brooks is...

www.thewrap.com

Comments / 0

Related
micechat.com

On the Scene at the Winnie the Pooh Musical on Broadway

Happy Winnie the Pooh Day! We aren’t quite sure who picks these “Days,” but this one is fun enough for all us Disney fans. To celebrate, our favorite kid reporters (Lindalee, Juliet, Autumn and Chase) went to see Winnie the Pooh (the new musical stage adaptation) on Broadway.
MOVIES
thethreetomatoes.com

NYC LIFE INSIDER’S GUIDE: MLK Day, Art, Broadway, Music

We love this suggestion that in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., “just do something good.” And there are two awesome musical celebrations honoring him on Monday. Love is the air, and there’s a delightful evening of song coming up. Spring isn’t in the air yet, but we’re excited about new shows coming to Broadway. There’s an art installation in the Garment District. Valerie Smaldone’s New Year’s resolution was to do a whole-body reboot— no caffeine, alcohol, dairy, meat, and more. Check out how she’s doing. And our roving photographer shares some great winter scenes of our beautiful city.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
heyuguys.com

Moulin Rouge! The Musical Review

With the show’s lavish sets, fiery choreography and stand out performances Moulin Rouge! The Musical is everything we need to celebrate. The feeling in the theatre created by this jewel of a piece is one of celebration, connection and the euphoria we all need a taste of right now.
PERFORMING ARTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Mac
Person
Socrates
Person
Barbra Streisand
Person
Albert Brooks
Person
Kat Edmonson
Newsday

Sergio Mendes to write music for Broadway's 'Black Orpheus'

It only took 80 years, but Sergio Mendes is finally going to make the trip from Brazil to Broadway. The Grammy Award-winning musician who scored hits like "The Look of Love" and "Mas Que Nada" with his group Brasil '66 has been tapped to create the music for the upcoming musical "Black Orpheus." The show will mark Mendes' Broadway debut and is expected to open sometime in 2023.
MUSIC
Vulture

Taylor Mac’s The Hang Is Incomprehensible in the Best Way

Taylor Mac writes maximalist, flamboyant and mythopoetic works, full of flights of verse, queer reference, drag excess, and allusion. They sometimes flourish fabulously like peacocks — Mac’s masterpiece, the megacabaret A 24-Decade History of Popular Music, took 24 hours to perform (or see) — and they sometimes curl up like snails, so inward looking they disappear into a kind of audience-excluding shell.
MUSIC
WABE

Director Adam Koplan discusses how Stephen Sondheim revolutionized Broadway musicals

Sondheim, the central figure of the last 50 years in musical theater:. “He both embodied and epitomized almost all of the wisdom and ideas of the first and second generation of American musical theater writers coming out of the thirties, forties, and fifties. He understood all of their ideas. He was able to create those sorts of musicals and do it brilliantly, and he also experimented and took the genre further. He both fully stood on their shoulders, saw a horizon, and went there.”
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broadway Musical#Tulle#Hbo#Machine Dazzle
Vulture

Off Broadway’s Perfect Crime Is at the Center of Actual Crime

The Off Broadway play Perfect Crime has been running since 1987 and was the first show back to performances in April 2021 during the COVID pandemic. But performances had to stop for another reason Saturday, January 22: Rank thievery. According to a colorful press release from the production, both the murder mystery Perfect Crime and the musical parody of The Office that also operates at the Theater Center on 50th Street have had to shut down because burglars broke in and “stole every piece of copper pipe they could find,” cutting off the building’s supply of water and heat. The criminals then returned on Sunday night and smashed the front doors of the theater. The Theater Center is currently working on repairs, which it says will cost “at least $25,000,” and estimates that performances will resume by this Thursday, January 27. The release refers to this as a “perfect crime,” but honestly, it feels more brute-force than perfect.
MOVIES
tucson.com

Celebrated hit musical 'Wicked' returns to Broadway in Tucson

Broadway in Tucson found a new home in Centennial Hall in 2013 and celebrated with the hit musical “Wicked,” the prequel of sorts to “The Wizard of Oz.”. The production returns to Centennial Hall this week for a nearly three-week run through Feb. 6. “Wicked” tells the...
TUCSON, AZ
The Independent

Chanté Adams makes Broadway debut in a full-circle moment

There are two women who Chanté Adams always thanks before hitting the stage each night on Broadway: her grandmothers, together in a picture frame in her dressing room.“Those are my angels that kind of watch over me, my ancestors that provide guidance. It’s their prayers that got me here," she says before joining her cast at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre for “Skeleton Crew.”“There’s just something about having that photo there that makes them feel like they’re here with me and able to witness. That is the fuel that kind of pushes me and keeps me going.” Adams' grandmothers...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Courteney Cox Talks Artistic Collaboration and Her Documentary Short ‘Sophie and the Baron’

When one thinks of Courteney Cox, the first images that pop into one’s head are those of her iconic acting roles: as the neurotically lovable 20-something Monica Geller on Friends, or the ambitious reporter Gale Weathers in the Scream franchise, fringed bangs and all. But Cox has been building a career offscreen, as a director and producer bringing other people’s stories to life, for years. Her latest project is the documentary short Sophie and the Baron, about the legacy of famed Rolling Stone photographer Baron Wolman, on which Cox serves as a producer. Joined by the film’s director, Alexandria Jackson, and...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Movies
dcmetrotheaterarts.com

A revealing séance in spit&vigor’s ‘Ectoplasm’ at Off-Broadway’s The Players

It’s 1912, and guests at an intimate dinner party, including a world-famous magician, have gathered for a private séance. Will the otherworldly exploration reveal secrets of life and death, or debunk the illusions of mediums and spiritualism? Find out in the world premiere of Ectoplasm, written and directed by Sara Fellini and presented by the self-described “makeshift, skin-of-your-teeth, ad hoc” spit&vigor theatre company, in residence at Off-Broadway’s The Players Theatre.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
dcmetrotheaterarts.com

Celebrate MLK Day with a free virtual concert from Off-Broadway’s NYTF and a music release from Miri Ben-Ari and Flo Rida

In honor of Martin Luther King Day on Monday are two free online offerings – one a rebroadcast of an annual concert, the other a new music/video release – that capture shared experiences of the African American and Jewish communities in the spirit of the Reverend’s uplifting and ever-timely message of peace and harmony among people.
THEATER & DANCE
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Ty Segall heading to Off Broadway for solo tour

Ty Segall (solo tour) comes to Off Broadway with a show at 8 p.m. March 6. Charlie Moothart is also on the bill. Tickets are $26 at ticketweb.com. Get more information at offbroadwaystl.com. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test is required for entry. STL Native & Author Jabari Asim...
MUSIC
The Hollywood Reporter

Rita Moreno, Ariana DeBose and Rachel Zegler Tell Their Side of ‘West Side Story’

There’s a saying that you should never meet your idols, but Rachel Zegler and Ariana DeBose beg to differ. It was the spring of 2019 when Rita Moreno showed up to rehearsals for the new West Side Story movie at Gelsey Kirkland dance studios in Brooklyn’s Dumbo neighborhood. She is an actor and executive producer on the film, but to many of the young members of the cast, the first Latina actress to win an Academy Award meant so much more than that. Moreno strode into the room and asked to meet the person playing Anita, the heir to her Oscar-winning role...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Bradley Cooper Confirms ‘A Star Is Born’ Directorial Follow-Up ‘Maestro’ Starts Filming in May

Bradley Cooper confirmed during a conversation with Mahershala Ali as part of Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series, presented by Amazon Studios, that “Maestro” will finally start filming this May. Netflix’s “Maestro” marks Cooper’s first directorial effort since the blockbuster success of his feature debut, “A Star Is Born.” Cooper also stars in “Maestro” as esteemed Broadway composer Leonard Bernstein, with Carey Mulligan on board to play Bernstein’s wife, Felicia Montealegre. “I wanted to be a conductor since I was a kid,” Cooper told Ali about the new film. “I was obsessed with it, asked Santa Claus for a baton when I...
MOVIES
TVLine

TVLine Items: Hallmark's ER Reunion, My Brilliant Friend Returns and More

Peter Benton and Jeanie Boulet are getting A Second Chance at Love: ER vets Eriq La Salle and Gloria Reuben will reunite as the stars of the Hallmark Channel movie, premiering Saturday, March 26 at 8/7c, our sister site Deadline reports. In the flick, “on the surface, Alicia (played by Nancy Drew‘s Alvina August) and Arnold’s (Jared Joseph) marriage is picture perfect, however, there is something amiss. Arnold is ready to grow their family, but subconsciously Alicia is hesitant to the idea. Rather than face the problem head on, Alicia, the self-proclaimed ‘love doctor,’ immerses herself in her divorced parents Jack...
MOVIES
Sun-Journal

Good Theater kicks off second half of season with ‘Broadway Goes Pop’

“Broadway Goes Pop,” a tribute to the pop hits that have made their mark on Broadway, launches the second half of the 2021/2022 season at Good Theater in Portland. The production opens Saturday, Jan. 29, and plays through Tuesday, Feb. 8. “Broadway Goes Pop” stars Good Theater favorites Colleen...
PORTLAND, ME
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
19K+
Followers
21K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy