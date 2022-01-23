ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rio Grande City, TX

COVID-19 testing kits from the government arriving in the Valley

KRGV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOVID-19 at-home test kits from the federal government are arriving in the Valley. "You get a pack of of two, and each one has two inside, and so...

www.krgv.com

Leavenworth Times

COVID-19 test kits available via USPS

Home test kits for COVID-19 may be hard to find at local stores these days, but Americans can now order tests free of charge through the U.S. Postal Service. President Joe Biden’s administration launched COVIDtests.gov this past week, which provides a link for ordering test kits. The tests will be delivered to residential addresses in the United States, according to the website.
LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, KS
KRGV

Valley residents react to website launch for free COVID-19 test kits

Valley residents are reacting after the government launched its website allowing Americans to order four at-home COVID-19 tests for free. The federal website covidtests.gov allows one order per address. The orders will ship in seven to 12 days. "At this time, I'm not vaccinated, but I think getting the COVID...
PUBLIC HEALTH
greenville.com

Free At-Home Covid-19 Test Kits Now Available Through Federal Government

Those interested in ordering free at-home Covid-19 tests through the federal government are now able to do so online at CovidTests.gov. At COVIDtests.gov, you’ll find information about testing and a link to the U.S. Postal Service – special.usps.com/testkits – where you can order up to four rapid tests to be sent to your home address. Your kits will be mailed through the U.S. Postal Service within 7 to 12 days.
U.S. POLITICS
KRGV

COVID-19 vaccine and testing centers open across Willacy County

As the demand for COVID-19 testing increases, several medical centers and organizations throughout Willacy County are opening up several testing sites and vaccine clinics for residents. COVID-19 vaccines and tests are available throughout the week for residents needing rapid or PCR tests and booster shots. Homebound residents can call the...
WILLACY COUNTY, TX
KRGV

List: COVID-19 testing sites in the Rio Grande Valley, week of Jan. 24

After being closed and delayed last week due to weather, several COVID-19 testing sites will resume operations this week. The government has also launched a website for Americans to request free at-home COVID-19 tests. People can order four at-home tests per residential address at COVIDTests.gov. For more information on COVID-19,...
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
KRGV

Cameron County asking residents to self-report COVID-19 test results

With the federal government launching a website for Americans to request free at-home COVID-19 tests, Cameron County officials are asking residents to report their results. “As more households will be able to test for COVID with at-home tests, it will make it difficult to keep up with what is truly happening in terms of COVID-19 cases in our community,” Cameron County Health Administrator Esmeralda Guajardo said in a news release. “In order for us to better understand it and continue to keep the public informed, we are asking residents to help us by self-reporting their results. We intend to report these numbers within our daily case report and differentiate between at-home tests and tests reported to us by medical providers.”
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
