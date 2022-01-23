ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

This Mexican Hot Chocolate Recipe Will Spice Up Your Days Stuck Inside the House

By Delilah Gray
SheKnows
SheKnows
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jQ8o0_0dtcqgXv00

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When the kids are asleep, but you’re in for a long night, it’s good to treat yourself to warm hot cocoa. But let’s face it, the old marshmallow and cocoa recipe we’ve used since high school is getting tired. Luckily, we found a spicier, alcoholic, and very scrumptious hot chocolate recipe from a nonprofit’s Instagram!

Poderistas, a nonprofit organization that’s known for building and celebrating Latin culture, posted a mouth-watering hot chocolate recipe that’ll soon be our go-to recipe. They posted the photo of the hot chocolate and recipe with the adorable caption, “Tonight’s plans: Turn up your favorite musica,  Put up your feet, Sip this Mexican Hot Chocolate with a twist. For an extra kick, stir it all with a cinnamon stick. Buenas noches!”

Now the recipe calls for the basics, but what makes this different from the other basic cocoa recipes is the additions of chili powder, Mexican chocolate, and your favorite Kahlua liqueur.

The steps to create this adults-only cocoa is foolproof. You start by combining all the ingredients into a saucepan and serve it up with a dash of Kahlua (or whipped cream if you’re not feeling it).

If you don’t have these surprising ingredients readily available, no worries ― that’s what internet shopping is for.

Ibarra Mexican Chocolate 19 oz. (3-Pack)

Buy: Ibarra Mexican Chocolate 19 oz. (3-Pack) $23.99

McCormick Dark Chili Powder, 20 oz

Buy: McCormick Dark Chili Powder $5.49

Kahlua Liqueur

Kahlua Liqueur

$32.95


Buy now

Sign Up

You can get the Mexican Hot Chocolate for Grown-Ups recipe here and start winter on a high note!

Before you go, check out the gallery below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Id6nq_0dtcqgXv00

Comments / 1

Related
SheKnows

The Bold & Beautiful Twist That Would Bring Taylor Over to the Dark Side — and Brooke’s Worst Fears to Fruition

If Sheila dangles the deets about Brooke’s naughty New Year’s – what’s a doc to do?. Bold & Beautiful’s Douglas has been doing a lot of talking about his Grandma Brooke kissing Santa Claus, and while not everyone has put the pieces together just yet, it’s only a matter of time before everyone knows that Brooke made out with Deacon on New Year’s Eve. The question is, with Sheila on a mission to find out what happened that night, will she discover the truth in time to turn it to her advantage before it’s common knowledge? And if so, how will she go about it?
TV SERIES
SheKnows

General Hospital’s Maurice Benard and His Daughter Compare Notes on an Unusually Fraught Period in Their Relationship: ‘When We Would Have Dinner, I Didn’t Want to Be There’

“It was the worst anxiety of my life,” the actor told his daughter. “I literally didn’t want to be on this earth anymore.”. It’s been almost two years since the pandemic began, and in that time, our collective mental health has eroded, relationships have frayed, and life has at times seemed overwhelming. General Hospital‘s Maurice Benard (Sonny) has been open and honest about how much he struggled with his anxiety during the darkest days of the pandemic, using his vlog State of Mind as a vehicle to bring these issues to light and hopefully help others struggling.
RELATIONSHIPS
SheKnows

General Hospital Bids Another Farewell to Luke Spencer — Which Brought Several Delightful Twists and Turns

It felt like General Hospital threw everything including the kitchen sink into their episodes this week. I don’t think they left out a single character of their very large cast. Carson was put on the back burner as other characters and stories took the wheel, and like the snake he is, Peter revealed he has yet another ace up his sleeve. The week ended with Luke’s memorial which we all knew going into would reveal some big surprises, and it did!
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Spice
Taste Of Home

How to Make Copycat Olive Garden Shrimp Scampi

Plump, succulent shrimp…al dente pasta twirled around a fork…creamy garlic sauce dripping from crisp asparagus pieces and juicy tomatoes. You’re not dreaming. You’re not at a fancy bistro. You’re at home enjoying a homemade helping of Olive Garden shrimp scampi. This spot-on copycat recipe comes together in under 30 minutes!
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Chocolate#Dark Chocolate#Food Drink#Mexican#House#Latin
hunker.com

These 3 Scrambled Egg Recipes Will Change Your Life

Anna is a Los Angeles-based writer and editor who covers lifestyle and design content for Hunker. She's written for Apartment Therapy, the L.A. Times, Forge, and more. She previously worked as the lifestyle editor at HelloGiggles and deputy editor at So Yummy. Her email: anna.gragert@hunker.com. If there's one breakfast recipe...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

What to eat on Burns Night: Classic haggis, neeps and tatties recipe

Haggis, neeps and tattiesPrep: 20 minutesCook: 45 minutesServes 62 x 500g haggis1.5kg King Edward potatoes, peeled and cut into large chunks100ml whole milk60g unsalted butter1.5kg swede, peeled and diced50ml whiskyFor the gravy1 tbsp sunflower oil1 celery stick, roughly chopped1 carrot, roughly chopped1 small onion, roughly chopped1 tbsp plain flour1 tsp tomato puree750ml beef stock3 tbsp redcurrant jelly1 splash Worcestershire sauce1 splash Tabasco saucePreheat the oven to 180°C, or gas mark 4, and cook the haggis according to pack instructions.Meanwhile, make the gravy. Heat the oil in a large pan and fry the vegetables for 5 minutes until just brown. Add...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Independent

‘It tastes like cheesecake’: Overnight Weetabix is TikTok’s latest food trend

TikTok is a haven for food trends. Last year it gave us everything from baked feta pasta, to Emily Mariko’s salmon and rice, as well as baked oats and “nature’s cereal”.Now, less than one month into 2022, we’ve already got our first food trend from the video sharing platform: overnight Weetabix.Similar to overnight oats, overnight Weetabix is prepared the night before and is ready to eat when taken out of the fridge the next morning.The hashtag #overnightweetabix has already amassed 15.8 million views on TikTok, and users say the added sugar-free breakfast “tastes like cheesecake”.The most basic recipe for overnight...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
hunker.com

Aldi's 7-Layer Dessert Bars Have Been Restocked

Anna is a Los Angeles-based writer and editor who covers lifestyle and design content for Hunker. She's written for Apartment Therapy, the L.A. Times, Forge, and more. She previously worked as the lifestyle editor at HelloGiggles and deputy editor at So Yummy. Her email: anna.gragert@hunker.com. Have you ever fallen in...
RECIPES
jamiesfeast.com

Chocolate Buttercream Frosting Recipe

Everybody loves chocolate! And this magical, sweet ingredient plays a great role in the preparation of many desserts. Chocolate frosting also has a significant role in the decoration of many cookies, cakes, and other tasty desserts. So, today am sharing with you one of my favorite chocolate frostings recipes –...
RECIPES
thepioneerwoman.com

Alex Drummond Shared the 'Super Easy' Side Dish She Makes Every Week

When it comes to home cooking, Alex Drummond definitely takes after her mother!. The Pioneer Woman's oldest daughter has been very busy in the kitchen lately, whipping up everything you could imagine: homemade salsa, tortilla soup, sweet potato fries, and more. At the start of the new year, Alex and her husband Mauricio decided to focus on eating healthier, so they've been spending more time meal prepping together. And you know what? They make a great team!
RECIPES
Robb Report

People Are Shelling Out $197 to Have Chocolate Poured on Their Hands. Here’s Why.

It’s a video that has amused and confused the Internet the last few days. A woman sits flanked by Champagne flutes, hands hovering above a large gray bowl when a waiter approaches with a white pitcher. He’s not not there to finish a plated dish with a sauce. He starts dumping chocolate sauce all over the woman’s upturned palms as she giddily lathers her hands with the confection. The waiter then moves to the gentleman sitting next to her and repeats the process. The duo shove their fingers into their mouths and the nod at each other with cheshire grins....
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Independent

Is frozen fruit and veg as healthy as fresh? Raymond Blanc defends Delia Smith over frozen peas

Remember back in 2008 when Delia Smith faced a barrage of criticism for suggesting that cooks cut corners with her How To Cheat at Cooking book?The culinary queen was lambasted for daring to put convenient ingredients like frozen mashed potato and ready-made pastry in her recipes, when previously she’d insisted that even pepper should be freshly milled at all times.Now, Raymond Blanc has leapt to Smith’s defence, praising her efforts to “really simplify food”.“She was heavily criticised for using tinned and frozen food in her recipes, but she was absolutely right,” Blanc told the Radio Times.“Take the frozen pea. First,...
RECIPES
SheKnows

SheKnows

27K+
Followers
3K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy