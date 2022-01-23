Man Killed In Single-Vehicle Hampden County Crash

The area near where the crash happened Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash in Massachusetts that killed one occupant of the vehicle and injured another.

The crash happened at about 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 23, near 967 Main Street in the Hampden County town of Wilbraham, according to the Wilbraham Police Department.

Police said the two occupants of the vehicle were taken to the hospital. A male occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead and the other male occupant is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The names, ages and places of residence of the two occupants of the vehicle have not yet been released.

Police said the following agencies are investigating the crash:

The Wilbraham Police Department

Massachusetts State Police

The Hampden County District Attorney’s Office

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

