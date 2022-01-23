ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Maryland teen charged as adult with attempted murder in school shooting

Janesville Gazette
 4 days ago

A 17-year-old Maryland teenager who shot a classmate during school will be charged as an adult, officials announced Saturday. Steven Alston Jr., a junior at Magruder High School in Rockville, has been charged with attempted second-degree...

www.gazettextra.com

Comments / 0

CBS Minnesota

Michael Jonason Charged With Assaulting 5-Week-Old Son

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (WCCO) — A 19-year-old man from Brooklyn Park has been charged with assaulting his 5-week-old son earlier this month. According to charges filed in Hennepin County, Michael Alexander Jonason is accused of causing his son injuries that left an oblique fracture to his left humorous bone. The child’s mother was asked by investigators about the history of domestic assault incidents involving her and Jonason, and she told investigators that he sometimes “gets angry,” according to the complaint. She said that she’s only left their child under his care a few times, but she said that on Jan. 14, he called her saying that something was wrong with the child. The charges say that Jonason was “unable” to explain to the child’s mother how he was injured. He has also not been able to explain to investigators how the bone was fractured, other than to say that it happened at about 9 p.m. that evening, though he did not call the boy’s mother until 11 p.m. Investigators say he’s told multiple different stories as to how his son was injured. He has been taken into custody and is charged with third-degree assault and malicious punishment of a child.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
CBS New York

Police: Man Shot In ER Waiting Area At Jacobi Hospital

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man seeking medical treatment on Tuesday afternoon was shot inside of Jacobi Medical Center. The NYPD is still searching for the gunman, CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas reported. Police believe it was a targeted attack, adding the victim underwent surgery and is expected to recover. “I’m visiting my mother, saying goodbyes, and I hear ‘active shooter,'” hospital visitor David Rivera said. “I didn’t see anything. I just heard and ran, heard and ran, heard and ran,” patient Christopher Betances added. What Betances heard were gunshots in the waiting area of Jacobi Medical Center’s emergency room around 12:30 p.m. “I heard the first one...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Miami

Lawyer For Teen Shot By Miami-Dade Police Sergeant Calls It Unjustified

MIAMI (CBSMIAMI) – An attorney representing a 15-year-old that was shot and injured by a Miami-Dade police sergeant said the shooting was unjustified. CBS4 does not normally name minors. However, his attorney, Jarlens Princilis, is publicly identifying him as Vito Corleone-Venisse. “When you have a teenager whose back is facing the police officer, who is running away from the police officer,” said Princilis, “We ask how could this teenager have possibly posed a threat to this officer to the extent that he has to use deadly force in making this arrest?” The arrest report said around 12:45 a.m. January 16th, officers were patrolling in...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
State
Maryland State
CBS Philly

Wyncote Man Sentenced To 2 Life Terms In July 2020 Murders Of Wife, Mother-In-Law

WYNCOTE, Pa. (CBS) — A Wyncote man will spend the rest of his life in prison for killing his wife and mother-in-law. A judge on Wednesday convicted 59-year-old Frederick Clea on two counts of first-degree murder. Clea was immediately sentenced to two life terms in prison. Police say Clea admitted to the killings when they arrived at his home on July 25. Officers found Clea’s wife, 41-year-old Latiya Clea, and his mother-in-law, 74-year-old Mekenda Saunders, inside the home dead from gunshot wounds. Officials say an autopsy revealed that Latiya Clea suffered five gunshot wounds and Saunders was shot once to her chest. Clea told the officers the shootings happened during an argument over a misplaced magazine for his handgun. Records show Cheltenham police previously responded to the home in December 2017 and December 2019 for domestic incidents between the couple. Saunders’ mother lived with them.
WYNCOTE, PA
CBS LA

Javier Castaneda Of Canoga Park Facing Attempted Murder Charge In 118 Freeway Road Rage Shooting

SIMI VALLEY (CBSLA) — A Canoga Park man is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday on charges he fired at another driver in an apparent road rage incident. Javier Castaneda, 45, was arrested last Friday after the 7 a.m. shooting on the westbound 118 Freeway at Rocky Peak Road. According to the California Highway Patrol, Castaneda fired a single gunshot from his black Toyota Camry at a 43-year-old man who had just exited the freeway at Rocky Peak Road in a gray Ford Escape. When the Escape’s driver heard his window shatter from the gunshot, he got back on the freeway and...
SIMI VALLEY, CA
CBS Baltimore

Reward Increased, Frustrated Neighbors Demand Action After Brazen Killing Of Father Of Three, Husband of BPD Lieutenant

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police went door to door in a Northeast Baltimore neighborhood Thursday as they worked to solve the homicide of the husband of a Baltimore Police lieutenant. James Blue III, a father of 3 and husband of a Baltimore police lieutenant, was gunned down Tuesday afternoon. Police went door-to-door on Walker Avenue in NE Baltimore today distributing flyers. @wjz pic.twitter.com/5sGpnryyqm — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) January 27, 2022 The reward for information has been increased to $18,000, with $10,000 coming from the city’s police union. FOP3 has committed an additional $10,000 to the Metro Crimestoppers Reward. Mr. Blue was the beloved husband of...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Pittsburgh

Community Rallies For 9-Year-Old Outside Hearing For Man Accused In Her Attempted Abduction

CORAOPOLIS, Pa. (KDKA) – People gathered outside of Magisterial District Court in Coraopolis to show their support for a 9-year-old girl named Dezi who fought back when a stranger tried to drag her from her bus stop. Forty-year-old William Gorring was inside Magisterial District Judge Michele K. Santicola’s courtroom for his preliminary hearing on Tuesday. Gorring entered a not guilty plea on all six charges and the charges were held for court. He had nothing to say as he left the courtroom. “We’re just here to bring awareness to the issue and to support Dezi because she is an amazing little girl...
CORAOPOLIS, PA
WCBD Count on 2

Man facing murder charge in shooting of North Charleston high school athlete

NORTH CHARLESTON S.C. (WCBD) – A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting at the Pinecrest Apartments in North Charleston. Officers responded to the apartment complex on December 28th for a gunshot victim. That person, 18-year-old Terrell Backman-Carter, died at the scene. Backman-Carter played football for North Charleston High School. Through an […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Man Charged With Murder For Allegedly Killing Aunt In Neshaminy State Park Homicide

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A Philadelphia man has been arrested for allegedly killing his aunt and leaving her body in Neshaminy State Park, Pennsylvania State Police say. Andrew Jennings, 20, has been charged with murder, abuse of a corpse, among others, for killing Lisa Jennings in early January.  On Jan. 8, Pennsylvania State Troopers responded to a report of an unresponsive person in Neshaminy State Park in Bensalem. When officers arrived, Lisa Jennings was found dead with multiple stab wounds to her neck. Jennings was eventually identified after officials released images of her tattoo “Lisa” on her right arm. During the investigation, officials determined the homicide happened at 2219 East Cambria Street in Philadelphia.  The investigation also revealed Jennings traveled from the residence on Cambria Street to Neshaminy State Park on the morning Lisa Jennings was found dead.  Jennings was arrested on Jan. 11 due to a probation violation. He was sent to Bucks County Prison, and the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office eventually approved the following charges for him: murder, possessing instruments of a crime, obstructing justice, abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.  Jennings acted alone during the incident, according to police.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WNEM

Teen charged as adult in Saginaw Family Dollar shooting, armed robbery

A suspect is facing 10 charges in connection with a shooting and armed robbery that happened at a Family Dollar in Saginaw on New Year’s Eve. James T. Johnson, 17, was charged as an adult with assault with intent to murder and armed robbery during his arraignment on Friday afternoon, according to the Saginaw County Prosecutor’s Office. These felonies carry a maximum penalty of life in prison.
SAGINAW, MI

