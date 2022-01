EXCLUSIVE: Killing Eve and A Discovery Of Witches star Edward Bluemel, Dune actress Sharon Duncan-Brewster and newcomer Eddie Karanja (After Ever After) have joined Sterling K. Brown, Iola Evans and Ernest Kingsley Jr as series regulars in Hulu drama series Washington Black, we can reveal. Hulu has ordered the sprawling nine-episode limited drama straight to series with filming due to begin next month for producer 20th Television. The show will follow an 11-year-old boy who embarks on a globe-trotting journey of identity after fleeing a Barbados sugar plantation aboard a flying machine in the company of his master’s eccentric inventor brother. Brit Karanja will play the ‘Young...

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO