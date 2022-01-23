ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Arrest warrant issued for cruise ship by US judge

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
FOX40
FOX40
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=413Stj_0dtcpLAZ00

MIAMI (AP) — A cruise ship that was supposed to dock in Miami sailed to the Bahamas instead after a U.S. judge granted an order to seize the vessel as part of a lawsuit over unpaid fuel.

Cruise trackers show Crystal Symphony currently docked in the Bahamian island of Bimini.

Passengers told news outlets that they’ll be taken by ferry to a South Florida port Sunday. It was unclear how many passengers were aboard, with one news outlet reporting 300 and another, 700. According to the company website, the vessel can carry up to 848 passengers.

The ship was scheduled to land in Miami on Saturday. But a federal judge in Miami issued an arrest warrant for the ship on Thursday, a maritime practice where a U.S. Marshal goes aboard the vessel and takes charge of it once it enters U.S. waters.

Travelers board cruises in Florida despite case surges

The lawsuit was filed in a Miami federal court by Peninsula Petroleum Far East against the ship under a maritime procedure that allows actions against vessels for unpaid debts. The complaint says Crystal Symphony was chartered or managed by Crystal Cruises and Star Cruises, which are both sued for breach of contract for owing $4.6 million in fuel.

Crystal Cruises announced earlier this week that it was suspending operations through late April. Besides Crystal Symphony, it has two other ships currently cruising, which end their voyages on Jan. 30 in Aruba and on Feb. 4 in Argentina.

“Suspending operations will provide Crystal’s management team with an opportunity to evaluate the current state of business and examine various options moving forward,” said the company in a statement earlier this week.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX40

Situation ‘dire’ as Coast Guard seeks 38 missing off Florida

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The Coast Guard battled time and currents Wednesday as its planes and ships searched for 38 people missing off the coast of Florida, four days after a suspected human smuggling boat capsized in a storm. The accident killed at least one person and left a single known survivor, and U.S. […]
FLORIDA STATE
FOX40

Watch: Beachgoers form human chain to save Gulf swimmers

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Bystanders on Panama City Beach formed a human chain after swimmers became stuck in a rip current in the Gulf on Wednesday afternoon. The incident happened at about 12:45 p.m. near the Emerald Isle Beach Resort on Front Beach Road. According to witnesses, beachgoers noticed a child caught in […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Miami, FL
Government
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cruise Ship#Crystal Cruises#Ships#Ap#Crystal Symphony#A U S Marshal#Star Cruises
FOX40

What to know about workers’ compensation in California

(STACKER) — Workers’ compensation, which can provide cash and medical care to employees injured on the job, and benefits to survivors in cases of a work-related death, began with a federal program in 1908. It gave benefits to civilian workers whose jobs were hazardous and became the first kind of social insurance established across the United States. By […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

EPA acts to curb air, water pollution in poor communities

The Environmental Protection Agency announced a series of enforcement actions Wednesday to address air pollution, unsafe drinking water and other problems afflicting minority communities in three Gulf Coast states, following a “Journey to Justice” tour by Administrator Michael Regan last fall.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Argentina
FOX40

California launches $185 million youth job corps

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California on Thursday launched a $185 million jobs program aimed at putting disadvantaged youth and young adults to work helping their communities while improving their prospects for future success. The Californians For All Youth Jobs Corps was funded in Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom’s 2021-22 “California Comeback Plan.” The first phase makes […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Study: Gas stoves worse for climate than previously thought

(AP/KTXL) — Gas stoves are contributing more to global warming than previously thought because of constant tiny methane leaks while they’re off, a new study found. The same study that tested emissions around stoves in homes raised new concerns about indoor air quality and health because of levels of nitrogen oxides measured. Even when they are not running, […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

FOX40

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy