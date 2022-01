Is Bol Bol a man of few words or does he need time to adapt to his new surroundings?. Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka told reporters Wednesday the center has been “quiet” since joining the team. The Celtics acquired Bol from the Denver Nuggets last week in a trade, but he has yet to take the court due to his ongoing rehabilitation from foot surgery. Udoka said the Celtics are focusing on helping Bol, and fellow new arrival P.J. Dozier, return to action as soon as possible.

