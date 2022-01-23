ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coconino County, AZ

Coconino County School Superintendent to Host 2022 Spelling Bee

By Sedona.biz Staff
Sedona News – The 2022 Coconino County Spelling Bee, hosted by the Coconino County Superintendent of Schools and Education Service Agency, will take place on Saturday, February 5, at 10:00 a.m. in the Mini Auditorium at Coconino High School, 2801 N. Izabel St, Flagstaff, Arizona 86004.

To promote safety, the following practices will be observed throughout the duration of the Spelling Bee:

-Only two (2) guests per participant will be admitted.
-All participants and guests will need to maintain a social distance of six (6) feet. Seating will be spaced accordingly.
-Masks are required for all guests. Participants (spellers) will be required to wear masks while on stage. Once a speller is at the microphone, they may remove their mask to spell the presented word. To ensure each speller can hear their required word, the pronouncer will wear a clear, full-face shield.

The event will be streamed live online for family and friends to watch.

For more information, please call the Office of the Coconino County School Superintendent at (928) 679-8070 or email mcampbelll@coconino.az.gov.

